Viral Kichi Kichi Omurice chef coming to Singapore in July

COLLAB WITH TSUKIMI HAMBURG IN SINGAPORE

Now, he's bringing his famous demi-glace omurice to Singapore through a collaboration with local hamburg chain Tsukimi Hamburg. Well, sort of. And there’s a catch (more on that later).

Given how tough it is to snag a seat at his Kyoto restaurant, this Singapore collaboration offers a convenient way to experience his viral omurice. Again, sorta.

Tsukimi Hamburg is a Singapore-born concept by RE&S Group, which was founded in 1988 by Osaka native Hiroshi Tatara. The group operates several Japanese dining concepts in Singapore, including & JOY Japanese Food Street, Fiesta, Kuriya Dining and Ichiban Boshi.

"This collaboration has been in discussion for some time, driven by our deep admiration for chef Motokichi's culinary flair and infectious energy," said Tsukimi Hamburg’s PR representative. She added: “RE&S group in Singapore has strong ties in Japan, and one of their Japanese counterparts bridged this connection with chef Motokichi”.