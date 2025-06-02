Viral Kichi Kichi Omurice chef coming to Singapore in July
Quirky Kyoto-based chef Motokichi Yukimura has collaborated with local restaurant Tsukimi Hamburg to introduce two new dishes to its menu. Here’s how to meet him and try his cooking when he visits Singapore on Jul 11 and 12.
If you've spent any time on social media watching food videos, chances are you've encountered this guy in the red beret who makes hypnotic omurice videos.
Chef Motokichi Yukimura, 69, from Kichi Kichi Omurice in Kyoto, has built a cult following with his theatrical take on the Japanese-Western dish, turning a simple omelette and fried rice combo into performance art.
COLLAB WITH TSUKIMI HAMBURG IN SINGAPORE
Now, he's bringing his famous demi-glace omurice to Singapore through a collaboration with local hamburg chain Tsukimi Hamburg. Well, sort of. And there’s a catch (more on that later).
Given how tough it is to snag a seat at his Kyoto restaurant, this Singapore collaboration offers a convenient way to experience his viral omurice. Again, sorta.
Tsukimi Hamburg is a Singapore-born concept by RE&S Group, which was founded in 1988 by Osaka native Hiroshi Tatara. The group operates several Japanese dining concepts in Singapore, including & JOY Japanese Food Street, Fiesta, Kuriya Dining and Ichiban Boshi.
"This collaboration has been in discussion for some time, driven by our deep admiration for chef Motokichi's culinary flair and infectious energy," said Tsukimi Hamburg’s PR representative. She added: “RE&S group in Singapore has strong ties in Japan, and one of their Japanese counterparts bridged this connection with chef Motokichi”.
TWO PERMANENT DISHES CO-CREATED BY KICHI KICHI CHEF
Starting Jul 10, two new items will join Tsukimi's permanent menu. The Kichi Kichi Hamburg Omurice (S$16.80) combines the chef's omelette with demi-glace fried rice, edamame, chicken, and a hamburg steak. A simpler Kichi Kichi Omurice (S$12.80) offers just the omelette over demi-glace fried rice.
For context, Tsukimi Hamburg's regular offerings include hamburg steaks served as donburi over rice (from S$12.80) or as teishoku sets with the patty on a sizzling hotplate (from S$14.80).
SAME SAME BUT DIFFERENT KICHI KICHI OMELETTE STYLES IN SINGAPORE
Both new dishes use what the brand claims is Chef Yukimura’s signature rich demi-glace sauce recipe, which contains beef stock. However, the Singapore version differs from the original Kyoto presentation. "Instead of the classic sliced-open omelette style, our version features a beautifully dressed tornado-style omelette," the representative explained. The adaptation was made for operational consistency.
“Tsukimi Hamburg’s [created in collab with the Kichi Kichi chef] tornado-style omelette is creamier and oozes more than the fully cooked tornado eggs that you might have seen in other eateries in Singapore,” said their spokesperson.
Chef Yukimura was involved in the menu development process. Tsukimi Hamburg's Japanese head chef travelled to Kyoto to work with him on adapting the recipes for the Singapore market. "Through in-depth discussions and hands-on sessions, key techniques and flavour elements, including his signature demi-glace sauce and chicken fried rice, were carefully adapted to suit Tsukimi Hamburg's kitchen and service style," the representative stated.
MEET THE OMURICE MASTER IN SINGAPORE
The Kyoto chef will be in Singapore on Jul 11 and 12 for cooking demonstrations at Tsukimi Hamburg's Jurong Point outlet. The catch? These sessions are limited to just 20 people each and will showcase his famous omelette technique live.
"Chef Yukimura will be performing a live demonstration of both his iconic Kyoto-style cascading omelette as well as the [Singapore] tornado-style omelette. He will personally prepare and serve his famed omurice to all winners, just like he does in Japan," said the PR rep. Tsukimi Hamburg staff will provide behind-the-scenes support during the demonstrations.
Tickets will be given out through a lucky draw, open to customers who spend a minimum of S$20 at any &JOY Japanese Food Street outlet (at Nex or Jurong Point) between Jun 3 to 30.
The Kichi Kichi omurice dishes from the collaboration will be available at all three Tsukimi Hamburg outlets islandwide for both lunch and dinner service as part of the permanent menu.
As for the possibility of a permanent Kichi Kichi outlet in Singapore, the rep clarified: "At the moment, there are no plans for Chef Yukimura to open a permanent Kichi Kichi outlet in Singapore. This collaboration with Tsukimi Hamburg is a rare and exclusive opportunity for fans to experience his iconic omurice and signature flavours."
Tsukimi Hamburg has three outlets, including 1 Jurong West Central 2, #B1-52 Shopping Centre, Jurong Point, Singapore 648886. Open daily, 11am to 10pm. Tel: 6250 6728. More info via website.
This story was originally published in 8Days.