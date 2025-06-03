JinJin of K-pop group Astro exempted from military service

K-pop boy band Astro’s leader and rapper JinJin has been exempted from military service.

Astro’s agency Fantangio released an official statement on Monday (Jun 2), saying: “JinJin has been deemed unfit for military duty following a detailed medical examination by the Military Manpower Administration due to health issues related to an autoimmune condition.”

In South Korea, upon turning 18, all able-bodied men are required by law to perform 18 to 21 months of military service.

The agency said: “While his condition does not interfere with daily life, he requires regular hospital visits for examinations and ongoing management. Based on the medical opinion that it would be difficult for him to participate in military service under such circumstances, he has been granted an exemption from mandatory military duty."

“We sincerely thank all the fans for your constant love and support, and we kindly ask for your continued interest in JinJin’s future endeavours," they added.

JinJin’s fellow bandmate Cha Eun-woo will enlist in the military on Jul 28 and serve in the army's military band. The location and time of his enlistment will be kept confidential “in order to prevent safety accidents due to crowding", according to Fantangio.

JinJin debuted as part of the six-member boy group in 2016 and was part of JinJin and Rocky, Astro’s sub unit from 2022 to 2023.

In February this year, he held his first solo concert titled Jin Lab Vol 1 Find Your Groove at South Korea’s Yes24 Wonderlock Hall.

Astro will stage a two-night concert at South Korea's Inspire Arena on Jun 7 and 8. Titled Stargraphy, the concert will also feature former member Rocky, who left the group in 2023.