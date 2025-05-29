Elderly hawkers’ bakery sales drop after Dr Chee Soon Juan’s social media post initially claims stall had shut

Bakes n Bites is a 15-year-old under-the-radar hawker bakery at Old Airport Road Food Centre in Singapore. That is, until 8days recently featured the elderly couple behind it and their delicious cakes. Hawker-baker Christopher Lau, 72, was a former manufacturing engineer who pivoted to F&B after he couldn’t find another corporate job after being retrenched at age 55. He is assisted by his wife Christina Tan, 69, who comes by the stall to help after her day job in an administrative role at a construction company. Their signature items are chicken pies, curry puffs, brownies and delightfully moist chilled muffins.

DR CHEE SAYS BAKES N BITES SHUTTERED IN VIDEO

Dr Chee Soon Juan, Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) recently posted a video on his verified Instagram and Facebook page with 137,000 followers discussing Singapore's food and beverage industry crisis. Dr Chee himself owns Orange Teal Cafe at Rochester Mall. He previously had a second outlet at Marina Square that closed down in October 2024, due to rising costs.