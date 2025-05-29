Should you sleep on the plane or stay awake – and 7 other questions about jet lag

You love to travel but jet lag? Not so much. It’s a little difficult to get excited about exploring a holiday destination when you’re groggy and grumpy. And it’s not only from messing up your circadian sleep rhythm in the new time zone; your usual sleep duration may be cut short from having to wake up at 5am to catch an early flight. Or you just can’t sleep on the plane – even when armed to the teeth with a travel pillow, noise-cancelling headphones and melatonin pills.

It's a phenomenon that researchers are hoping to shed light on via the data captured by wearable sleep trackers – the most comprehensive being the 2025 collaborative study by the Centre for Sleep and Cognition at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and Oura.

Published in the journal Sleep in March this year, the study analysed 60,000 trips and 1.5 million nights of de-identified data from the Oura Ring to provide the first large-scale, real-world study of jet lag recovery to date.

WHAT ARE THE FINDINGS?

You might have already experienced some of the findings, such as night flights (there’s a reason for calling them “red eye” flights) tend to be more disruptive than day ones. Or that you often need more recovery sleep the next night after flying from pm to am.

And there’s nothing like the dreaded eastward travel and the crossing of multiple time zones to really shake things up. In fact, jet lag is more severe for shorter, eastward trips of up to over three time zones. Not that you’ll do better with longer journeys, regardless of direction; the study found that sleep occurs 60 to 70 minutes earlier or later than usual.