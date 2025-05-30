Extras who worked on K-drama When Life Gives You Tangerines allege mistreatment on set, Netflix responds

Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines, which follows the lives of a lovestruck couple across 50 years, is one of the most talked-about K-dramas so far this year.

Starring IU and Park Bo-gum, the tearjerker has earned rave reviews from audiences and critics across the globe and catapulted several supporting actors and child stars to fame.

The drama recently made headlines again but this time for its harsh working conditions on set.

Earlier this week, a netizen, who claims to have worked on the show, took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse the production team of mistreating extras and crew.

Recounting an incident on set, the person wrote: “Someone used spray paint from a hardware store to spray on a rented bus. When caught, they brushed it off, saying, ‘Just use paint remover to wipe it off.’ They got scolded severely after that.”

Netflix has since made a statement on Thursday (May 29) to say that it is “reviewing the matter”, reported Korea JoongAng Daily.

The streamer said: “Netflix continues to work with its Korean production partners to foster a better environment. We are currently verifying the facts surrounding the incident and will thoroughly review the matter to prevent similar cases from happening again.”

Other users have also shared their experiences working on the show. One person claimed that the When Life Gives You Tangerines production team had a notorious reputation among extras.

“It’s the one job everyone tried to avoid,” said the user.

Although the drama is a Netflix-funded original, the netizen said they “didn’t provide even the most basic support”.

“Other than the main cast, the production was unwilling to spend money on anyone else. It was all about penny-pinching,” the netizen wrote.

This person went to describe some of the gruelling filming conditions which included making elderly actors wait outside in the freezing cold for long hours.

“There was no tea station or meal truck – people had to find their own food at nearby restaurants and were told to finish eating within 30 minutes,” the netizen added.

The costume department was also criticised for dressing extras in super thin winter clothes and prohibiting them from wearing anything underneath, even thermal underwear.

The reason? It would ruin the silhouette.

“Who even notices what background actors are wearing? This is modern-day slavery!” said the user.

One especially disturbing incident occurred during heavy snowfall.

As everyone waited in the cold, there was no heating until one actor took the initiative to lead people to a nearby stove for warmth.

The user also claimed that crew forced extras to shave their heads because “wigs are too hard to put on”.

“There was zero room for flexibility. I don’t understand what kind of money they were trying to save,” they said.

This story was originally published in 8Days.