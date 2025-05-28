Mandai Wildlife Group celebrates SG60 with new experiences including up-close capybara and penguin encounters in June

During these sessions, participants will gain insights into the animals’ unique traits and about Mandai Wildlife Group’s commitment to their care and welfare. The experience also includes hands-on activities from feeding the animals to preparing enrichment activities that keep them mentally and physically stimulated, such as hiding superworms under pebbles for the fennec foxes to forage.

Participants will also try their hand at conditioning, a positive reinforcement training technique that encourages animals to voluntarily exhibit certain behaviours in exchange for treats or other rewards. This ensures that animal interactions are both safe and respectful, prioritising their well-being and choice to participate.

For an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience, from Jun 7, Backstage Pass: Penguin Encounters at Bird Paradise will offer guests the opportunity to meet the king, gentoo and northern rockhopper penguins in their chilly off-exhibit facility.

The programme will give guests a rare glimpse into the daily care of these fascinating birds such as food preparation and how keepers look after them.