Mandai Wildlife Group celebrates SG60 with new experiences including up-close capybara and penguin encounters in June
Mandai Wildlife Group will also roll out a series of offers like the SG60 WildPass Specials and SG60 Senior Promo.
Mandai Wildlife Group is launching a series of special offers and new wildlife experiences under the Mandai is Wild about SG initiative to celebrate the nation’s 60th birthday.
These include Hello from the Wild, starting Jun 7, where visitors can enjoy 20-minute up-close encounters with gentle capybaras at River Wonders, as well as the playful fennec foxes and ring-tailed lemurs at the Singapore Zoo, according to a press release. A wallaby edition of Hello from the Wild will launch at Night Safari later this year too.
During these sessions, participants will gain insights into the animals’ unique traits and about Mandai Wildlife Group’s commitment to their care and welfare. The experience also includes hands-on activities from feeding the animals to preparing enrichment activities that keep them mentally and physically stimulated, such as hiding superworms under pebbles for the fennec foxes to forage.
Participants will also try their hand at conditioning, a positive reinforcement training technique that encourages animals to voluntarily exhibit certain behaviours in exchange for treats or other rewards. This ensures that animal interactions are both safe and respectful, prioritising their well-being and choice to participate.
For an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience, from Jun 7, Backstage Pass: Penguin Encounters at Bird Paradise will offer guests the opportunity to meet the king, gentoo and northern rockhopper penguins in their chilly off-exhibit facility.
The programme will give guests a rare glimpse into the daily care of these fascinating birds such as food preparation and how keepers look after them.
Additionally, starting Jul 18, a new VR film adventure immersing guests in the world of penguins will also be available at Ocean Network Express Penguin Cove.
Visitors can book their experiences at Hello from the Wild (Singapore Zoo) here, Hello from the Wild (River Wonders) here, and Backstage Pass: Penguin Encounters here.
From May 31 to Aug 10, guests can also enjoy free access to curated digital trails during their visit such as Born to be Wild, which highlights Singapore’s native wildlife, including some recently debuted newborn local animals at Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
First-time guests or those unsure of where to begin can explore the Too Wild to Miss itineraries, which guide them through the best of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve from experiences like the world’s first free-ranging orangutan exhibit at Singapore Zoo to the newly launched Pangolin Trail at Night Safari.
Guests can access the Too Wild to Miss itineraries here.
Additionally, Wild Day Out, Mandai Wildlife West’s signature dog-friendly community event is set to return on Jun 28 and 29, where families can look forward to playing the nostalgic Five Stones, crafting orchid postcards inspired by Singapore’s national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim, and other immersive activities inspired by nature and wildlife.
Mandai Wildlife Group will also roll out a series of offers from June onwards like the SG60 WildPass Specials (for local residents only), which includes two admission tickets to Singapore Zoo or River Wonders at S$60 from now until Jun 30, as well as three admission tickets to any wildlife park at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve at S$60, for youths aged 13 to 21 years from now until Aug 31.
Local residents with a valid admission ticket to any wildlife park at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve can also purchase a Friend of Rainforest Wild Asia individual membership at S$60 from May 31 until Aug 31 under the SG60 WildPass Specials.
Under the SG60 Senior Promo, senior residents can continue to enjoy the annual Friends of Mandai five-park membership at a special rate of S$60 (usual price at S$235) until Aug 31.
“With Mandai is Wild about SG, we invite local residents to reconnect with our destination through newly launched experiences and special offerings. Whether it’s enjoying SG60 admission discounts, meeting beloved animal ambassadors like the penguins and capybara, or getting to know the animals born here and are now part of our growing wildlife family, there’s always a reason to visit,” said Belina Lee, deputy CEO of transformation and growth at Mandai Wildlife Group.
Visit http://mandai.com/sg60 for more information and updates on SG60 activities.