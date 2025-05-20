Did you just get a bad haircut? Here’s how to fix it according to a celebrity stylist

Preventing a bad haircut starts before the scissors even come out. Here’s how to make sure your next chop doesn’t end in regret:

1. BRING REFERENCES

Loke swears by a thorough consultation: “One that’s honest, specific, and visual.”

“Bringing reference photos is super helpful – both of styles you love and ones you don’t – so there’s no confusion about what you’re envisioning. It’s also important to be real about your daily hair routine, whether you air-dry, heat-style, or throw it up most days because that helps your stylist create a cut that fits your lifestyle, not just looks good in the chair.”

2. WORK WITH YOUR STYLIST TO REFINE YOUR CUT

Sometimes you want a change but don’t know what exactly – and that’s totally okay. A good stylist will guide you through designing a new look together.

“When someone says they just want ‘a change,’ or gives super vague instructions based on a vibe, like ‘I want it to feel lighter’ or ‘more edgy’, I see it as an invitation to really dig in and guide the process,” said Loke.

“I’ll ask things like: ‘Are you thinking bold or subtle? Do you want more texture? Shorter length? Maybe a fringe? 'From there, I get a sense of their comfort zone, how much they’re willing to shift, and what they definitely don’t want.”

3. DON’T RUSH INTO A TRENDY CUT

Just because a style is popular (or worn by your favourite celeb) doesn’t mean it’s right for you – or that it should be done on impulse.

Loke pointed out that even celebrities who have access to top-tier stylists can end up with bad haircuts. “It usually comes down to the same things that trip up everyone else: Miscommunication, rushed decisions, or trying to force a style that doesn’t suit their natural hair or lifestyle.”

“Sometimes, celebrities are under pressure to switch things up quickly for a role, red carpet moment, or brand deal, and that fast turnaround doesn’t always leave time for thoughtful planning,” he added.

That viral cut you saved might look incredible on TikTok, but it’s worth asking: Does it suit your face shape? Your hair texture? Your day-to-day styling habits? If you’re unsure, take your time. Book a consultation, talk it through, and make sure your stylist is honest about what works and what doesn’t.