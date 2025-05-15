She used to fear insects – now she keeps buildings pest-free, one rat and cockroach at a time

What would normally give the average person the shivers is nothing to Norhayati Samsudin. The pest control officer deals with all manner of vermin, from cockroaches to termites, mosquitoes, rats, wasps and monkeys, on a daily basis.

Her job at Industrial & Commercial Facilities Management isn’t what most people imagine frontline work to be, but it’s something Norhayati takes pride in.

To the 44-year-old, pest control isn’t just about “getting rid of” or killing pests. It’s about keeping a place clean and making sure animals are moved to a safe space so they don’t disturb the area.

“I like what I do,” she said. “I keep places clean, and that makes me glad.”

She is usually stationed at a single location – a shopping mall, school, hotel, or restaurant – and she spends the day checking for cockroach infestations, mosquito breeding and wasp nests, while clearing out termites and deterring monkeys.

COCKROACHES, TERMITES, RATS – SHE’S SEEN THEM ALL

Pest control officers have to pass certification tests to ensure they’re able to respond appropriately to different animals and pests.

For example, Norhayati, who has been in pest control for over four years, is trained to handle situations involving monkeys, to get the animals to leave an area without resorting to force or harm.