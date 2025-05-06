Coming in June, Pop Air – Art Is Inflatable by Balloon Museum has giant inflatables, light installations and more
Balloon Museum's upcoming exhibition, which will run from Jun 7 to Aug 31, is called Pop Air – Art Is Inflatable, and it will be held at Marina Bay Sands.
Get ready for a popping good time this June school holiday as renowned art event curator, Balloon Museum, touches down in Singapore for its exhibition: Pop Air – Art Is Inflatable.
Happening from Jun 7 to Aug 31 at Hall F of Sands Expo & Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands, the interactive exhibition will feature installations and art pieces dedicated to air and inflatables.
Pop Air – Art Is Inflatable will span more than 6,000 square metres and feature works from artists and studios from Italy, Australia, Poland and more.
Tickets cost S$35 for children and S$45 for adults on weekdays, and S$45 for children and S$60 for adults on weekends.
From Jun 7 to 30, the opening hours of Pop Air – Art Is Inflatable will be from 10am to 9.30 pm, with the last entry at 8pm.
From Jul 1, the exhibition will operate from 10am to 7.30pm on Sundays to Thursdays, from 10am to 8.30pm on Fridays, and from 10am to 9.30pm on Saturdays.