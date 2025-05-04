Over 1,400 records and rare Oasis gems: CNA938’s Melanie Oliveiro shares her 37-year vinyl journey

To keep her records in peak condition, she ensures that her prized possessions get the TLC they need to last through the years.

“All of them are alphabetised according to band names or the singers first name, so it's easy for me to find albums and singles,” she said. “They are stored in the coolest part of my apartment, and sometimes I put a dehumidifier there, just to decrease the amount of moisture.”

Oliveiro explained that her records need to be stacked vertically upright so that there’s minimal pressure placed on the plastic.

Oliveiro also tries to take out as many vinyls from their packaging as often as possible, since she does not collect her vinyls for "re-seal" value. This refers to the act of attempting to make a used record look like it's new and factory sealed, often to sell it for a higher price.

“Vinyl is meant to be played,” she explained. “Even if you seal them in Singapore, it’s not a good idea, because the moisture will get inside and form brown patches on the cover.”

The radio presenter said that she tries to come by the apartment to clean at least twice a month.

“That's when I put on my records and I listened to them,” she said, adding that her go-to album to play while cleaning is The Good Will Out by British band Embrace, which she also got autographed.

“It's very warm,” Oliveiro said, about listening to a song played on a record player compared to audio streaming platforms like Apple Music or Spotify.

“You hear the hiss crackle and pop of the needle bouncing on the vinyl record. It's a bit different from digital, which can be a little clinical and clean.”