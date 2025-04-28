Ways for women: How you can push for equity – not just equality – at the office for a healthier work life
Singapore has come quite far in terms of equality in the workplace but it is far from equitable. Feel like you want to do something but don’t know how? Start in small everyday ways. This is part of CNA Women’s series featuring tips on how to navigate life relationships, work and health.
The words equity and equality may seem interchangeable but they mean different things.
Equality in the workplace means staff are treated fairly, regardless of age, gender and race. Equity is about addressing individual needs and characteristics, to ensure fair access to resources and achieve balanced outcomes.
Women need more advocacy in these areas: Flexibility, equal opportunity, and equity for female employees who are caregivers.
According to a 2022 Quality of Life survey by the National Council of Social Service, women make up 60 per cent of caregivers in Singapore. Flexibility is essential for balancing work and caregiving responsibilities.
A 2022 Ministry of Manpower report found that over 260,000 women were not able to work due to caregiving responsibilities. In response to this, independent non-profit SG Her Empowerment (SHE) created several initiatives to support women through community engagements and partnerships.
Its chief operating officer How Kay Lii, said that if, and when, these women returned to the workforce, they faced challenges with balancing work and family responsibilities, gender bias and workplace discrimination, lack of access and opportunities, as well as lack of flexible work arrangements.
These led to them getting passed over for promotions, leadership opportunities, or networking opportunities to help them navigate the job market.
The organisation runs SHE Supports, an initiative which empowers women as they return to work, thorough mentoring services, legal clinics and career workshops.
HOW COMPANIES CAN DO MORE FOR WOMEN
In Singapore, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) has new policies in place that will help. The Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement (FWA), which started in December 2024, support a flexible work arrangement that is beneficial for companies and employees, for a healthy workforce.
Karen Kim, CEO of Human Managed, a data and AI platform service, said employers should recognise that flexibility extends beyond where work is done. “It’s about how employees add value and contribute.”
Flexibility should include diverse roles that allow employees to contribute based on their skills and passions, beyond job titles, education and experience, Kim added.
Women’s caregiving responsibilities often cause them to face setbacks in career progression.
Sher-li Torrey, founder of Mums@Work, a career portal, pointed out that these women are frequently overlooked for promotions or new opportunities. “The hiring process still trends towards ‘current experienced workers’ as opposed to those with career gaps due to caregiving reasons.”
She added that companies can implement return-to-work programmes and initiatives for women who have taken career breaks, helping them reintegrate into the workforce.
In addition, having a corporate mindset more open to flexibility in policies on transparency for promotions and pay will lead to inclusivity for women who are caregivers.
Wong Meilin, partner and CEO of public relations agency Milk & Honey PR, said the main causes of disparity in the workplace lies in a combination of deeply ingrained societal norms and challenges in the traditional organisational structure. “Gender roles remain influenced by traditional expectations. So while women in Singapore enter the workforce, societal pressures around caregiving and familial roles have not changed significantly even today.”
While manpower guidelines from TAFEP and company policies can help advance workplace equity, women themselves must also do their part. There are ways to advocate for your female co-workers – here’s what every woman can do.
1. SPEAK UP AND SPEAK OUT AT MEETINGS
In a meeting, women tend to gravitate toward either end of the table or the room. A 2014 study in the American Political Science Review also found that women get less airtime in group discussions where there are other men in similar or higher levels.
They also get interrupted a lot by men. Women in senior positions interrupt other women too but less than men.
If a woman is interrupted, interject and say: “Oh, I’d like to hear more of that before we move on.”
If a co-worker runs away with a woman’s idea, speak out and say: “Great idea and thanks to Debbie for bringing it out.”
If a female co-worker is struggling to be heard, say: “I’d love to hear what you think, Ashley.”
“The most powerful way for women is to amplify the voices of those who may not always be heard,” said Wong. “Whether it’s women, or co-workers with disabilities, lending your voice in meetings creates opportunities for them to be heard and get heard.”
2. CHAMPION A FEMALE COLLEAGUE’S ACHIEVEMENTS
Women tend to be shy about their achievements for fear of being labelled “self-promoting”. They often credit their own achievements as “getting lucky” or “getting help from others”.
Contrast this with men who will attribute their achievements to their personal skill and innate qualities. As a result, women and their contributions go unnoticed.
If a female co-worker’s initiative is a success, compliment her and highlight the achievement like this: “Nina was in charge for our latest product launch and it generated a lot of sales, and even garnered the most social media engagement of all our launches.”
Celebrate successes and achievements so that women get the credit they deserve and do not feel embarrassed or feel the need to play small to be accepted or recognised.
3. OFFER REAL, PRACTICAL HELP
Create designated spaces for women in the workplace. For women returning after maternity leave, some may require practical support like nursing rooms or refrigerator space.
Rachel Lee, 39, a retail executive, said having a quiet space was useful when she returned to work after having her third child. “When I was working at a mall, there were designated nursing rooms but there may be none in an industrial building.”
Her colleagues cleared a small meeting room and taped the clear windows for privacy so she could express her breast milk. They even cleared the office fridge and made space for her to store her breast milk. This helped her feel accepted.
SHE’s How added: “As a mother of young children myself, having had the support of my colleagues and bosses when I returned to work after maternity was absolutely crucial to my transition.”
4. NORMALISE FLEXIBLE ARRANGEMENTS AND MAKE IT COMPANY CULTURE
Even as flexible work arrangements are getting common, there is still some stigma towards those requesting it.
Have open conversations with female co-workers who ask for such arrangements. Most women need it for medical appointments for their elderly parents or when their children fall sick.
How said: “Open, non-judgmental conversations about caregiving and work-life balance normalises discussions about family responsibilities and the mental load women may face.”
One way a woman can plan ahead for these arrangements is to create a working schedule or a shared calendar and update it monthly or weekly. Run through any changes to ensure your colleagues are aware.
This way, you can support your colleagues’ schedules without any surprises or resentment. Similarly, when you require flexible days, those are also reflected on the schedule.
5. PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR MENTORING AND NEW PROJECTS
Having a mentor in the workplace is paramount for women climbing the corporate ladder. According to a Forbes article, employees who have mentors are promoted five times more often than those without. They are more confident in their abilities and are likely to stay in the company.
Sharing experiences helps women see things from a unique perspective. The Singapore Muslim Women’s Association (PPIS), a non-profit which focuses on community services for Muslim women, found that women feel empowered to succeed in their jobs if they have strong female role models.
They also saw that coaching and mentorship programmes helped fellow aspiring entrepreneurs succeed if they had successful women business owners guide them.So when you see a project or an initiative which your colleague is suitable for, put her name down. Raise her hand for it.
