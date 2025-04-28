Ways for women: How you can push for equity – not just equality – at the office for a healthier work life

The words equity and equality may seem interchangeable but they mean different things.

Equality in the workplace means staff are treated fairly, regardless of age, gender and race. Equity is about addressing individual needs and characteristics, to ensure fair access to resources and achieve balanced outcomes.

Women need more advocacy in these areas: Flexibility, equal opportunity, and equity for female employees who are caregivers.

According to a 2022 Quality of Life survey by the National Council of Social Service, women make up 60 per cent of caregivers in Singapore. Flexibility is essential for balancing work and caregiving responsibilities.

A 2022 Ministry of Manpower report found that over 260,000 women were not able to work due to caregiving responsibilities. In response to this, independent non-profit SG Her Empowerment (SHE) created several initiatives to support women through community engagements and partnerships.

Its chief operating officer How Kay Lii, said that if, and when, these women returned to the workforce, they faced challenges with balancing work and family responsibilities, gender bias and workplace discrimination, lack of access and opportunities, as well as lack of flexible work arrangements.

These led to them getting passed over for promotions, leadership opportunities, or networking opportunities to help them navigate the job market.

The organisation runs SHE Supports, an initiative which empowers women as they return to work, thorough mentoring services, legal clinics and career workshops.