Ways for women: 5 tips for mothers preparing to go back to work after maternity leave

Going back to work after maternity leave can be daunting for a working mother. It’s normal to feel a mix of emotions, including anxiety and excitement. Plus, there’s the struggle of leaving your baby for most of the day, after being with them practically 24/7 during the first few months of their life.

Apart from adjusting to getting back into work mode and practicalities like remembering your passwords or gelling with new colleagues, other challenges include dealing with the logistics of who looks after your baby, as well as being on the ball mentally despite being sleep-deprived.

And, if you’re breastfeeding, you’ll have other items to add to your list of concerns, such as what facilities are available at the office, and how you’ll find time to express your milk regularly during the work day.

However, with proper planning and a good support network, there are ways to turn this transition into a less overwhelming one.