Home storage: 9 essential items to organise your home and slay clutter

Good home storage solutions can go a long way to maximising your space. Whether you’re decluttering for Chinese New Year or spring cleaning ahead of the new school year, organisation is key to creating a tranquil, warm and inviting haven.
To help with this, we’ve compiled a list of handy storage products that will help you keep clutter at bay.
KITCHENS AND BATHROOMS
Sweet Home Multi-purpose Household Storage Rotating Tray (S$6.99)
Leave no snack behind with this 25cm Lazy Susan. It’s great option for giving your guests easy access to condiments and organising your pantry or fridge. For more storage, this double or triple deck carbon steel option (S$17.18) is available.
Citylife Cabinet Storage Box, Makeup Cosmetic Organiser, stackable (S$8.90-S$10.90)
Available in a variety of sizes and designs, these stackable shelves and drawers fit in cupboards and bookshelves. Organise makeup, stationery as well as arts and crafts so it’s easier to find the accessories you need. These TSM Clear Acrylic Storage Drawer Boxes, which start at S$9.69, are another option for organising your storage.
Table Matters Slidey Drill-Free Extendable Pull-Out Drawer (from S$16.75; Usual Price: S$59.80; 72% off)
These adjustable pull-out drawers (width 32-52cm) are available in a variety of sizes and designs. They make it easy to find items at the back of cupboard shelves. Best of all for the DIY-challenged, they don’t need to be drilled into shelves thanks to heavy-duty double-sided tape that secures the drawer mechanism to your shelf.
- Dimensions: 42cm x 32-52cm x 7cm
LIVING ROOMS, BEDROOMS AND OFFICES
Baseus Magnetic Cable Clip Organizer (S$3.78; Usual Price: S$7; 46% off)
Keep cables close without the clutter. This magnetic cable organiser from Baseus features magnets that clip onto each cable which is then attached to a magnetic base. This simpler option from Vention foregoes the magnets and just clips cables directly onto its self-adhesive base. Both are good choices for keeping cables organised and within easy reach.
Stackable Storage Drawer and Desktop Organizer, Small (from S$5.69; Usual Price: S$12; 53% off)
These stackable desktop organisers are available in two sizes and offer flexible storage options. Each drawer uses a grooved design to reduce the risk of the boxes toppling. A transparent lid makes it easy to view the contents of each drawer.
- Dimensions (small): 17cm x 25cm x 7.5cm
- Dimensions (large): 37cm x 25cm x 8.8cm
Jaersent Under Desk Cable Organizer (S$9.76)
Tangled cables aren’t just a safety issue and interior-design nightmare, they’re also dust magnets. This under-desk organiser helps you slay cable clutter like an I.T. legend. It clamps onto tables with thicknesses between 1.2cm and 4cm and supports up to 5kg.
- Dimensions: 38cm x 15cm
If you need more flexibility, this adjustable cable tray (S$14.78) can be extended from 30.5cm to 54.6cm.
Citylife 54L Transparent Underbed Stackable Storage (X-6073) (S$24.61; Usual Price: S$49.90; 51% off)
Storage beds are great, but may not be able to house heavy items. These stackable 54L underbed boxes feature small wheels that make them easy to move and can be opened from both ends.
- Dimensions: 95.6cm x 46.4cm x 17.1cm
ENTRYWAYS, BALCONIES AND OUTDOORS
Houze Fildo Collapsible Storage Box (from S$4.90; Usual Price: S$11.80; 58% off)
These plastic storage crates are great storage options and feel right at home anywhere in the house. Available in several sizes, they’re great for organising your toiletries, snacks and storing remote controls, shoes and Junior’s toys. They provide a place for everything so your home is a warm and inviting haven for your guests.
SoBuy FSR47-N Shoe Rack with Seat and Drawers (S$62.90; Usual Price: S$85; 26% off)
This bamboo shoe rack doubles as a bench and features additional storage for footwear. The benchtop opens upwards to reveal two small drawers for storing accessories. It’s a convenient addition to the entryway of your home, supports up to 150kg and provides extra seating for guests.
- Dimensions: 90cm x 45cm x 30cm
