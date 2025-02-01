Mochi Buddies: How a 30-year-old Singaporean is turning her cute, colourful characters into a thriving brand

Looking at designer Jean Kuah, whether it is pictures of her on Instagram, or in real life at pop-up events, it is hard to believe her when she says she used to be more of a “monochrome person”.

Kuah is decked out in brights from head to toe, down to her nail art and shoes. Her outfit is a riot of yellow, green, blue, orange, and everything in between. “They say colours bring happiness, and I totally agree,” said Kuah, who told CNA Women that she is unable to pick just one favourite colour.

“I’ve decided to embrace life in a more fun and colourful way. Honestly, I’m enjoying life so much more now.”

The 30-year-old is the creator of Mochi Buddies, a family of characters that is as colourful as Kuah herself.

There is Momo, who is cheerful, bubbly, and wants to grow up fast; Katkat is silly and helpful; Floflo is caring and always rooting for its siblings; Spottie is carefree and happy; and Panpan is shy but loves giving hugs.

“Their personalities are pretty much me,” Kuah said, although Katkat is most like her.