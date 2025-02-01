Mochi Buddies: How a 30-year-old Singaporean is turning her cute, colourful characters into a thriving brand
Singaporean artist Jean Kuah combines her two loves of drawing and mochi, bringing cuteness to her fans, who visit her pop-up booths and online store to add to their collection of Mochi Buddies stickers, keychains, plushies, bags and even clothes.
Looking at designer Jean Kuah, whether it is pictures of her on Instagram, or in real life at pop-up events, it is hard to believe her when she says she used to be more of a “monochrome person”.
Kuah is decked out in brights from head to toe, down to her nail art and shoes. Her outfit is a riot of yellow, green, blue, orange, and everything in between. “They say colours bring happiness, and I totally agree,” said Kuah, who told CNA Women that she is unable to pick just one favourite colour.
“I’ve decided to embrace life in a more fun and colourful way. Honestly, I’m enjoying life so much more now.”
The 30-year-old is the creator of Mochi Buddies, a family of characters that is as colourful as Kuah herself.
There is Momo, who is cheerful, bubbly, and wants to grow up fast; Katkat is silly and helpful; Floflo is caring and always rooting for its siblings; Spottie is carefree and happy; and Panpan is shy but loves giving hugs.
“Their personalities are pretty much me,” Kuah said, although Katkat is most like her.
“My artwork is like a little mirror of my personality. Since I’m quite the introvert, creating these characters is my fun way of showing people what I’m all about, without having to actually say it out loud.”
BIRTH OF MOCHI BUDDIES
Kuah, who has loved drawing since she was a child, started Mochi Buddies in 2018, doodling the characters as a way to express herself.
The mochi lover decided to name the ‘family’ after her favourite food. “Turning my favourite animals into virtual buddies shaped like mochi adds a personal touch that makes it even more special to me,” she said.
“Mochi Buddies was created to remind each and every one of us that no matter how much of a beating we take, it always comes out sweet,” she said.
The brand started as a collection of doodles before Kuah began designing merchandise such as keychains and enamel pins. These, together with stickers, postcards and pouches made up the collection she sold at her very first pop-up at the Public Garden flea market a few years ago.
“I still remember how nervous I was back then. Seeing everything come together and meeting so many people who appreciated my artwork was such an incredible experience. It inspired me to work even harder on my next collection,” she said.
What started as a way for her to be creative during her free time, soon grew bigger.
“When I was juggling my full-time graphic designer job and Mochi Buddies, it was incredibly overwhelming. I wanted to give my best to both, but as Mochi Buddies grew, it demanded more and more of my time.
“I was severely sleep-deprived, and my immune system eventually crashed. That was my wake-up call to rethink my decisions.”
In 2020, Kuah left her job to focus fully on Mochi Buddies. That was during the pandemic and many have asked where she found the courage to take the leap.
“With daily news of people falling seriously ill, I began to question my choices and reflect on what truly mattered. I didn’t want to live with the regret of not pursuing something I genuinely enjoyed,” she said.By then, she had already been running Mochi Buddies for two years, and it required a significant amount of time and energy to manage.
That was another reason for her to consider leaving her full-time job. “The work-from-home arrangement then also made me realise how valuable it is to spend time with loved ones. It shifted my perspective on what I wanted out of life,” she added.
Kuah now offers about 50 items, from earrings, to tee shirts and wallets.
She makes some items, such as stickers, herself in her home studio using cutting machines. Mini badges are also made at home, with her printer and a badge maker. “Figuring the process was a bit tricky at first, but once I got the hang of it, it became super fun and surprisingly easy,” said Kuah.
She added that plushies are the hardest to produce, and these are made by an overseas manufacturer. “I remember going back and forth with the samples, making adjustments until everything was just right. It took almost half a year to get it perfect.”
Mochi Buddies’ bestsellers are stickers, “because they are easy to collect and don’t take up much space”, said Kuah. Each pack of five water-resistant stickers retails for S$12, and there are over 50 designs to choose from.
“I regularly reprint popular designs while phasing out seasonal ones and am always introducing new collections to keep things fresh,” said Kuah.
The bags are popular too, because of their exclusivity. “I usually make fewer than 10 of each design, and I don’t restock them once they sell out. I have too many ideas to explore, and managing a large inventory can be a real challenge. I’d rather keep creating new designs.”
LIFE OF A CREATOR-ENTREPRENEUR
It hasn’t been an easy journey. “The biggest challenge in this business is wearing so many hats. I’m not just an artist drawing all day. On top of creating and producing merchandise, I also handle accounts, packing, customer service, website maintenance, photography, pop-up setups and teardowns, inventory, quality checks, and social media content.”
Kuah said working 12 to 14 hours daily is the norm for her. “The hours don’t feel so long when I’m doing something that I truly enjoy,” she said. She added that she has been trying to take a day off every week, to step outside her studio, go on a walk and gather fresh ideas.
She also paints to relax. “Whenever I have extra time, you’ll find me with a brush in hand. Painting is therapeutic and a great way to relieve stress,” she said.
Besides an online store, Kuah also sells her merchandise at pop-up events. These usually happen once or twice a month during non-peak periods and up to three times a month during peak seasons, such as during Christmas.
In 2024, she clocked 21 events, such as at 313 Somerset, Plaza Singapura and at an illustration fair in Taiwan, and another pop-up in South Korea.
On Feb 15 and 16, she is bringing Mochi Buddies to a pop-up event in Bangkok, Thailand, and on Apr 26, she will be at Public Garden at Suntec Convention Hall.
Kuah said such events are tough, but she enjoys them as it allows her to connect with customers who appreciate her art.
Her most memorable pop-up event was in 2022 at *SCAPE, where she met Simone Legno, the Italian artist behind Tokidoki who is a huge inspiration to her.
“He bought one of my keychains as a gift for his daughter. That interaction meant so much to me and still inspires me to keep pushing forward,” said Kuah.
Outdoor pop-up events are the most challenging. The heat and humidity can be exhausting, and thunderstorms bring their own set of challenges.
“I have had a tent collapse overnight, forcing me to tear everything down the next day. On scorching days, we deal with heat rash, and when it rains too much, some products end up water-damaged,” said Kuah. “It’s tough, but every event is a learning experience that makes us stronger.”
By us, she means her fiance, Aiden Liow. The web programmer helps Kuah maintain the webstore, and when they are doing live sales, he pitches in by managing the orders. At pop-up events, the pair set up and tear down their booth together.
Kuah also counts herself lucky for having understanding and patient customers. “Their support means the world to me and has helped me grow so much in this journey,” she said.
She gets excited when customers tag her on social media with their purchases. “And when they take the extra effort to personally message me about it? That absolutely makes my day. I can’t even describe the joy. It’s something I’m always beyond grateful for,” said Kuah, adding that some customers have since become her friends.
MOCHI BUDDIES FANS
“My customers range from 20- to 60-year-olds, proving that there is no age limit when it comes to loving cute things,” declared Kuah. While most of her customers are based in Singapore and regionally, she also has fans in the United States.
At present, 60 per cent of Mochi Buddies sales come from pop-ups and 40 per cent from her online store. Kuah has also been doing live sales once a month and is planning to make them more frequent in the future.
Despite an ever-growing product line, from bags, socks, pouches, scarves, scrunchies and stationery, Kuah confesses that she sometimes runs out of ideas.
“I always start by asking myself: What do I need? Would I use this?,” she said. Thereafter, she turns to her customers for feedback and suggestions. “I love creating items that truly matter to my supporters, as their suggestions spark many great ideas.”
Her artworks usually revolve around themes that feel personal and relatable. Occasionally, she creates motivational Mochi Buddies cards. “As for designing, I can do it anywhere. Give me a seat and my iPad, and I’m ready to draw on the spot,” said Kuah.
For now, she is going with the flow. “I love creating, and I have a non-stop stream of ideas I want to bring to life,” she said.
“What keeps me going? Definitely my dog and of course, Aiden. We’re both so excited to keep building and growing our small business together.”
