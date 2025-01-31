Louis Tomlinson attends former One Direction groupmate Zayn Malik's Los Angeles concert: 'An old friend of mine is here'

Louis Tomlinson attended former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik's Los Angeles concert this week.

The 32-year-old singer gave a shout-out to his "old friend" at his solo show at the Shrine Exposition Hall on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Sending the crowd into a frenzy of screams, Malik informed them: “Tonight’s something special. An old friend of mine is here for me tonight."

The Pillowtalk hitmaker – who quit the chart-topping boy band in 2015, the year before they announced their indefinite hiatus – didn't want to give away Tomlinson's location to avoid fans all rushing at once to try and meet him.

He added in the viral clip: "He's hidden somewhere here. I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight.

"Malik and Tomlinson, 33, were last seen in the same place when they attended late bandmate Liam Payne's funeral in Buckinghamshire in November, along with 1D's Harry Styles, 30, and Niall Horan, 31.

The tragic loss of Payne – who fell to his death at the age of 31 in October 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires – meant Malik's debut solo tour was postponed so he could grieve his friend.

On the first night of his delayed Stairway to the Sky Tour at the O2 Academy in Leeds, North England, on Nov 23, the Dusk Till Dawn singer aired a visual tribute to Payne.

As Malik's song Stardust played, a blue background was displayed on the screen with a red heart and the words: "Liam Payne 1993 - 2024. Love you bro."

This week, it was rumoured that the Night Changes hitmakers could be set to reunite at the BRIT Awards on Mar 1 at London's The O2 arena in a salute to Payne.

A source told The Sun: "The tribute to Liam at this year’s awards show has caused a real buzz and speculation that the remaining One Direction bandmates could finally come back together again on stage. It would be an entirely fitting way to honour Liam and talks are already under way about how to make this segment of the BRITs unforgettable."