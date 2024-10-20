Zayn Malik postpones US tour dates after One Direction bandmate Liam Payne's death

British singer Zayn Malik said on Saturday (Oct 19) that he will postpone the US leg of his Stairway To The Sky tour after his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died earlier this week.

Payne, 31, died on Wednesday after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, shocking fans of the boyband, one of the most popular of all time.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," Malik wrote in an Instagram Story.

Malik had announced the rare tour last month, with five dates in the United States and six in the United Kingdom.

The US dates - to San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C. and New York - will be rescheduled for January, Malik said, from their previous dates in October and November.

"Love you all and thank you for your understanding," Malik said.

The crooner has been reclusive in recent years, after his high-profile departure from boyband One Direction in 2015 while the group was on tour in Asia. The group broke up a year later.