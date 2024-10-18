Woman who went viral for kissing pretzel dough at Auntie Anne’s outlet in Malaysia gets fired from Nando's

Alice Chang, the woman in Malaysia who previously went viral for kissing pretzel dough while working at an Auntie Anne’s outlet, has been fired from a job again.

This time, Chang was let go from her job at popular grilled chicken chain Nando's after just one day of working. According to a statement by Nando's Malaysia, Chang "published confidential areas" of the restaurant online and did not disclose her previous employment history.

"As a result, Ms Chang has been dismissed with immediate effect, and she has left the restaurant premises. Given her previous employment history, we have taken extra precautions by conducting a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning of the outlet. We have also checked in with our team to ensure that no further issues arise from this incident," wrote Nando's Malaysia.