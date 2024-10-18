Woman who went viral for kissing pretzel dough at Auntie Anne’s outlet in Malaysia gets fired from Nando's
Alice Chang, who gained infamy after kissing pretzel dough during her stint as an employee at Auntie Anne’s, was revealed to have been fired from the popular grilled chicken chain Nando's for publishing "confidential areas" of the restaurant online.
This time, Chang was let go from her job at popular grilled chicken chain Nando's after just one day of working. According to a statement by Nando's Malaysia, Chang "published confidential areas" of the restaurant online and did not disclose her previous employment history.
"As a result, Ms Chang has been dismissed with immediate effect, and she has left the restaurant premises. Given her previous employment history, we have taken extra precautions by conducting a thorough disinfection and deep cleaning of the outlet. We have also checked in with our team to ensure that no further issues arise from this incident," wrote Nando's Malaysia.
As of writing, Chang's pictures of the Nando's restaurant in question remain on her Instagram page. Furthermore, she posted an Instagram Story of the incident – saying that she had given the boss of Nando's "free publicity" and invited other bosses to hire her.
Previously, following her dismissal from Auntie Anne’s, Alice Chang was spotted working at McDonald's and had reportedly approached Cold Stone Creamery for a job.