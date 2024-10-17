Jeremy Tan: Singapore's veteran celebrity stylist who's worked with Zoe Tay, Liv Tyler and Park Shin-hye

While most stylists work with assistants, Tan does it all himself – from liaising with designers to coordinating hair and makeup. “I usually do everything on my own,” he said. “With experience and a strong network, you learn to manage it.”

Event styling, particularly for red carpet appearances, is where Tan feels the most pressure. “The outfit has to be flawless from all angles because cameras are everywhere,” he says. Preparation can take up to three months, with some outfits sourced from overseas. Editorial shoots, on the other hand, offer more flexibility. “You can make adjustments on the spot if something doesn’t fit, but there’s no room for error with red carpet events.”

HANDLING FASHION EMERGENCIES

Fashion emergencies are an inevitable part of Tan’s job. “Once, a client approved an outfit but texted me at midnight – before a 9am shoot – asking for a different colour. I felt like saying, ‘Do you think I can do magic? Even if I could sew it myself, I’d still need the fabric,” he joked.

These kinds of hiccups are all too common for Tan. “Sometimes I’d already be on set, and the outfits haven’t even been delivered yet,” he recalled. “I remember one time in Manchester, only one outfit showed up for an editorial shoot. I had to think fast. We made the most out of that single look and cut down the number of pages for the fashion spread.”

Through the years, Tan has learned to set boundaries and isn’t afraid to say no when necessary. “I’ve realised it’s okay to push back. You can’t always perform miracles,” he admitted.