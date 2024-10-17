Jeremy Tan: Singapore's veteran celebrity stylist who's worked with Zoe Tay, Liv Tyler and Park Shin-hye
The 60-year-old celebrity stylist, who's a guest instructor in Star Search 2024, shares stories about styling A-listers, managing fashion emergencies, and his foray into fashion retail.
Veteran fashion stylist Jeremy Tan’s journey into the world of fashion began with a single muse: Canto-pop icon Sandy Lam. “When I was in university, I saw her and thought, she’s not conventionally beautiful but she has a certain style,” recalled Tan.
“I remember thinking, ‘How nice if I could style her and give her a unique look too.’ This inspired me to enter the business – transforming someone into a star. Back then, I wasn’t even thinking about styling celebrities. I just believed a good stylist could help people see their own potential and stand out.”
This early inspiration ignited a passion for fashion that would propel Tan into a three-decade-long career styling some of the biggest names in entertainment. Today, the 60-year-old celebrity stylist has dressed international stars like Liv Tyler and Park Shin-hye, while also maintaining long-standing collaborations with Singaporean icons Zoe Tay and Kit Chan.
Recently, he also signed up as a guest instructor on Star Search 2024, where he coached contestants on making a lasting style statement. “I’m excited to help shape the next generation of talent,” he said. The show kicks off on Oct 20 and you can catch him dishing out his expertise during the second episode on Oct 27.
Tan’s first break came shortly after graduating from university, when he landed a junior stylist position at a now-defunct local men’s magazine. “That’s where I learned the tricks of the trade,” he shared. Two years later, Tan moved to a photo studio, broadening his expertise to women’s fashion through editorial and commercial shoots.
STYLING ZOE TAY AND KIT CHAN SINCE THE 1990S
Tan started styling celebrities in the early 90s, with Zoe Tay and Kit Chan among his first clients. Both have remained loyal ever since. “I met Zoe when we worked on a Lux commercial, it was her first international campaign,” he said. “We just clicked right away. She’s so easygoing and she doesn’t care about status, which is why I had the chance to work with her in the first place.” Their bond grew stronger over the years, with Tay affectionately referring to Tan as her “BFF” on social media.
In 1993, Tan styled Kit Chan for the launch of her first Mandarin EP in Singapore, Do Not Destroy The Harmony. “Back then, Kit was this young girl with a very unique voice. I styled her in a way that wasn’t too feminine but had an edgy feel,” he remembered. As Chan’s music and persona matured, so did her wardrobe. “These days, I opt for more classic and glamorous styles,” he said.
MEMORABLE STYLING MOMENTS
One of Tan’s favourite styling moments is Zoe Tay’s tuxedo-and-skirt ensemble by Ralph Lauren for Star Search in 2019. “Zoe is known for her glamorous looks, so we wanted to surprise everyone with something unexpected,” Tan shared. “She was on board from the start, which made the look even more impactful.”
Tan also created a standout moment for Sheila Sim at the Star Awards 2022, dressing her in an understated gown by local designer Andrew Gn. “Sheila preferred not to show too much skin, so we went for something classy that brought out a different side of her,” he explained. “Blue is not a very common colour for the red carpet, so she stood out in a sea of black, white and red.” Sim echoed the sentiment, describing the look as "stunning" in an Instagram post.
Tan's dedication to spotlighting local talent shines through in his work. In addition to Sim’s Andrew Gn gown, he frequently dresses Kit Chan in the dramatic creations of Singaporean couturier Frederick Lee to elevate her on-stage presence. “I always try to feature local designers in my work. We have some truly gifted talents here, and I think we should be proud of them,” he said.
WORKING WITH INTERNATIONAL STARS
Tan has also styled international celebrities, including Liv Tyler, Park Shin-hye, Wonder Girls and Daniel Henney. While there are some differences in working with global stars, Tan doesn’t find them harder to deal with.
“International artistes may not be as familiar with me, so more communication is needed. It’s like meeting a new friend. Once they’re comfortable, they’re usually very nice,” he said.
He recalls his experience working with Liv Tyler for an Elle Singapore cover shoot in 2017. “I remember she came in not in a very good mood from her previous shoot, or so I was told. I tried to be cheerful and chat with her to break the ice," he shared. By the end of the shoot, Tyler’s mood had lifted, and the two even took a selfie together.
Beyond his fashion prowess, the veteran stylist believes that authenticity is his greatest asset. “I treat all my clients with the same sincerity. I’m true to myself, and they can feel it. At the end of the day, it’s the work that matters, not how much PR you do,” he said.
HIS CREATIVE PROCESS
For Tan, styling is about more than just putting together outfits – it’s about understanding his clients inside and out. “I need to know your lifestyle, body shape, and habits,” he explained. He gradually eases clients into new looks, starting with their comfort zone and making small adjustments along the way.
While most stylists work with assistants, Tan does it all himself – from liaising with designers to coordinating hair and makeup. “I usually do everything on my own,” he said. “With experience and a strong network, you learn to manage it.”
Event styling, particularly for red carpet appearances, is where Tan feels the most pressure. “The outfit has to be flawless from all angles because cameras are everywhere,” he says. Preparation can take up to three months, with some outfits sourced from overseas. Editorial shoots, on the other hand, offer more flexibility. “You can make adjustments on the spot if something doesn’t fit, but there’s no room for error with red carpet events.”
HANDLING FASHION EMERGENCIES
Fashion emergencies are an inevitable part of Tan’s job. “Once, a client approved an outfit but texted me at midnight – before a 9am shoot – asking for a different colour. I felt like saying, ‘Do you think I can do magic? Even if I could sew it myself, I’d still need the fabric,” he joked.
These kinds of hiccups are all too common for Tan. “Sometimes I’d already be on set, and the outfits haven’t even been delivered yet,” he recalled. “I remember one time in Manchester, only one outfit showed up for an editorial shoot. I had to think fast. We made the most out of that single look and cut down the number of pages for the fashion spread.”
Through the years, Tan has learned to set boundaries and isn’t afraid to say no when necessary. “I’ve realised it’s okay to push back. You can’t always perform miracles,” he admitted.
Despite the challenges, one of the job perks Tan treasures is travel. “I’ve been to Cape Town, Saint Martin – places I’d never have gone otherwise,” he said. “It’s a great bonus to see the world while doing something I’m passionate about.”
LAUNCHING KOTERIE
In 2020, Tan took his expertise from the world of styling into fashion retail with the launch of Koterie, a venture he started with a partner. Initially conceived as an online multi-label menswear shop, Koterie has since evolved into a genderless fashion brand.
“I’ve always wanted to start my own fashion business but never had the time until the pandemic,” he shared. Spotting a gap in the market for quality menswear and recognising the rise of online shopping, he decided to take the leap.
Koterie offers affordable essentials, including t-shirts from S$29.90 (US$22.80) and basic shorts from S$39.90. Tan also designs pieces such as tees and cargo shorts for his shop’s in-house label. Despite finding the design process “very challenging,” Tan is committed to creating clothing that fits his customers' lifestyles.
“Our cargo shorts are selling well because a lot of guys in Singapore like to wear them. I don’t know what they want to put in their pockets,” he quipped.
Star Search 2024 will run from Oct 20 to Nov 10, 8.30pm to 10apm, with the live finale on Nov 24 at 7pm, on Channel 8, mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit the Star Search 2024 website.