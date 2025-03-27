Breaking the taboo about vaginal discharge: What’s normal and when women should see a doctor

Vaginal discharge is one of those things one simply does not talk about, even to our closest friends, partner or mum.

It is not just that it is private and intimate – some also perceive vaginal discharge to be dirty, unpleasant and indicative of an embarrassing health issue. The first thing that pops to mind for many, is sexually transmitted disease (STD).

This creates stigma around a completely natural biological function. Moreover, the greater problem with this secrecy is that most of us know very little about vaginal discharge, and misinformation abounds. This can delay the diagnosis of genuine health problems.

Here’s the lowdown on vaginal discharge – what’s normal and when should you see a doctor.

4 MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT VAGINAL DISCHARGE

1. Vaginal discharge or changes to it are symptoms of illness

To set the record straight, vaginal discharge is not only normal, it is an important part of the female reproductive system.

“It is a fluid that is produced from the uterus, cervix and vagina. It is made up of cells and healthy bacteria that help to lubricate the vagina and fight against minor infections,” said Dr Anthony Siow, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Gleneagles Hospital.