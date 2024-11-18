7 useful questions related to women’s health you should ask your GP to get the most out of your visit
Your general practitioner is not just a pitstop for medicine and a medical certificate. To get more value out of your next GP visit, try asking your doctor these questions about your health. This is the second instalment of the Ways for Women series, offering tips for women to navigate life, relationships and health.
For most of us, going to the general practitioner (GP) is an in-and-out affair. We might be there because we have the sniffles, a sore throat, or some other ailment. Or perhaps it is a regular follow-up for chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.
In most cases, we don’t ask too many questions and only stay as long as we have to. However, GPs can offer you so much more than just addressing your primary concern.
More than “Dr Google”, or any TikTok health video, a GP can give you personalised healthcare advice that is also science-backed. They can also help you weed out telltale symptoms of critical diseases from false alarms.
So the next time you visit your GP, take a more proactive approach to your health, especially when it comes to women’s conditions. Here are seven questions to tag on to a visit.
1. WHAT VACCINATIONS SHOULD I GET?
Beyond childhood immunisation and COVID-19 boosters, when was the last time you thought about vaccinations?
Many people may not be aware of the vaccinations they need, or mistakenly assume that any vaccination they have done will give them lifelong immunity.
Speak to your GP to make sure all your shots are up to date, especially if you have travel plans.
Dr Ariel Choy, a general practitioner at Raffles Medical, said: “The influenza vaccine is beneficial, particularly if you are travelling to a country during their flu season, which typically ties in with the winter months.
“Some countries in Africa and the Middle East advise travellers to take the yellow fever and typhoid vaccines before travelling. Your doctor will be able to help you plan out your vaccine schedule to meet your vaccine requirements.”
Travel aside, the influenza and pneumococcal vaccines are strongly recommended for people aged 65 years or older, or those with certain medical conditions, Dr Choy added. These include people with diabetes, heart disease and chronic lung disease.
Shingrix, the vaccine against shingles, is recommended for those aged 50 and above, and the HPV vaccination is recommended for girls aged nine to 26, she added.
2. SHOULD I BE TAKING A HEALTH SUPPLEMENT I READ ABOUT ONLINE?
From collagen to probiotics and turmeric, the marketplace is flooded with health, anti-ageing and skin supplements.
“If you are taking a normal, healthy diet on a regular basis, you should not be requiring additional supplements,” Dr Choy said.
The guideline for a healthy diet is to fill a 25cm plate this way: A quarter with wholegrains, a quarter with good sources of protein, and the other half filled with fruits and vegetables.
Supplements may only be necessary if there are changes in your lifestyle leading to reduced or restricted intake of certain foods, or if you were diagnosed with a new medical condition, she said.
Dr Choy added: “Taking supplements or vitamins may come with side effects, so it would be wise to only take them when necessary.”
Some supplements may interact with medication you are taking, so consult your general practitioner before starting any, she said.
3. IS MY GYNAECOLOGICAL ISSUE A SYMPTOM OF SOMETHING MORE SERIOUS?
If you have a gynaecological concern, such as vaginal discharge or irregular menstrual bleeding, that is bothering you, but not enough to warrant a visit to the gynaecologist, bring this up to your GP during your next visit.
Vaginal discharge could be normal, and this typically becomes more noticeable at times, such as during the middle of the menstrual cycle, close to the time of ovulation, and during pregnancy. However, vaginal discharge could also be a symptom of an infection, said Dr Sarah Lau, a family physician at Parkway Shenton.
Likewise, irregular menstrual bleeding (that deviates in timing, duration or flow from your regular cycle) could be due to benign causes such as stress at work, hormonal dysfunction in perimenopause, or intense exercise. But it could also be a symptom of thyroid disease or certain malignancies, Dr Lau said.
A GP can give you a better idea of whether it is a false alarm or if you need to undergo further tests.
4. AM I DOING MY BREAST SELF-EXAMINATION CORRECTLY?
The Singapore Cancer Society recommends monthly breast self-examination (BSE) for women 20 years and older. However, Dr Lau noted that patients often do not know how to do one properly.
Common mistakes include:
- Not performing a breast self-exam at the correct time, which is about a week after the end of your period
- Not doing a visual inspection – look for breast abnormalities in front of a mirror
- Forgetting to check under the arms
- Not doing the examination standing up and lying down
If you are unsure about how to do a breast examination or have concerns about changes to your breast that do not fall within cancer symptoms, check with your GP. You can also ask your GP for a referral to a breast specialist.
For example, a pimple-like bump could be benign. It could be acne or a sebaceous cyst, which forms when oil-producing glands become blocked, Dr Lau said. In such cases, a GP can help to clear up doubts and give you peace of mind.
5. WHAT CAN I DO ABOUT MENOPAUSE OR PERIMENOPAUSE SYMPTOMS?
Between the ages of 45 and 55, women may start to experience symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, disrupted sleep, vaginal dryness, muscle and joint pains, and mood changes that point to perimenopause and menopause.
While you may want to see a gynaecologist for severe symptoms, in milder cases, your GP might be able to provide symptomatic relief, such as painkillers for muscle and joint pains, or vaginal oestrogen therapy for significant vaginal dryness, said Dr Choy.
Dr Lau added that if you are planning to take supplements such as black cohosh, soya isoflavones and red clover, bear in mind that “the evidence for many of these supplements is mixed and long-term safety is still unclear”.
“Some supplements may potentially be harmful to patients who have previously had breast cancer,” she cautioned. So consult your GP before starting on any supplements.
6. WHAT HEALTH SCREENINGS SHOULD I GO FOR?
The Ministry of Health has general guidelines for blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, breast, cervical, osteoporosis and other screenings.
However, if you are unsure about the guidelines or have other chronic conditions you are concerned about, check with your GP about what screenings you should go for.
“There are certain cases that warrant an earlier screening, or a screening that is not typically advised for the general population,” said Dr Choy.
For example, patients may be recommended to do cholesterol screening from as early as 18 years old if they have diabetes mellitus or impaired glucose tolerance, hypertension, a family history of cardiovascular disease, familial hypercholesterolaemia (a genetic disorder that causes high cholesterol levels) and if they smoke.
Diabetes and breast screenings are also recommended at an earlier age for people with risk factors such as family history and other chronic conditions, she added.
7. WHY AM I PUTTING ON WEIGHT?
TikTok and Instagram are awash with weight loss advice and self-proclaimed experts, and it can be hard to separate fact from fiction.
If you are concerned about weight changes, ask your GP about it. He or she can help by first ruling out medical causes, said Dr Lau.
Weight gain could be caused by certain hormonal disorders such as thyroid disease or Cushing’s syndrome, when the body makes too much cortisol, a hormone. You could lose weight because of infections, chronic diseases, hormonal imbalances and cancer, said Dr Lau.
Your GP can give you some perspective on how dietary choices, lifestyle habits, stress, or medications and supplements may be contributing to weight gain. And if you are planning to go on a specific diet, your GP can also give you useful evidence-based advice, Dr Lau added.
“For example, a Mediterranean diet has benefits in weight management and heart health. A low carbohydrate diet would be suitable in patients who are overweight or who have type 2 diabetes mellitus,” she said.
However, extreme low-calorie diets may lead to nutritional deficiencies and salt imbalance issues, and detox diets can be harmful if they lead to inadequate nutrient intake, Dr Lau cautioned.
CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.