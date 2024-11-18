7 useful questions related to women’s health you should ask your GP to get the most out of your visit

For most of us, going to the general practitioner (GP) is an in-and-out affair. We might be there because we have the sniffles, a sore throat, or some other ailment. Or perhaps it is a regular follow-up for chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes.

In most cases, we don’t ask too many questions and only stay as long as we have to. However, GPs can offer you so much more than just addressing your primary concern.

More than “Dr Google”, or any TikTok health video, a GP can give you personalised healthcare advice that is also science-backed. They can also help you weed out telltale symptoms of critical diseases from false alarms.

So the next time you visit your GP, take a more proactive approach to your health, especially when it comes to women’s conditions. Here are seven questions to tag on to a visit.