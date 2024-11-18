Singapore-born composer S Atan, who wrote multiple Hari Raya hits, dies at age 75
He died from a lung infection at his home on Saturday (Nov 16).
Singapore-born composer Hashim Said, popularly known as S Atan, died from a lung infection at his residence in Selangor, Malaysia on Saturday (Nov 16). He was 75.
The late musician had penned multiple evergreen songs throughout his career, including Hari Raya hits such as Dari Jauh Ku Pohon Maaf by Sudirman and Cahaya Aidilfitri by Black Dog Bone.
S Atan was buried on Sunday morning at Sungai Kantan Muslim Cemetery in Kajang, Selangor – with multiple celebrities in attendance including musicians Jamal Abdillah and M Nasir.
Speaking to Malaysian news outlet Astro Awani, M Nasir paid tribute to S Atan: "In terms of composing, he was an expert...I was jealous of many of his songs because they were so good. I knew I couldn't recreate them because they were born out of different situations."
S Atan grew up in Geylang, and had worked as a conductor at Singapore Broadcasting Corporation’s Kalungan Nada Orchestra before joining EMI Malaysia as a composer. He had reportedly composed over 1,000 songs.
In October this year, S Atan was awarded a lifetime achievement award at Malaysia's Berita Harian Popular Star Award for his contributions to the Malay music industry. During his acceptance speech, he thanked those who still treasured his works, saying: "This award is a motivation for artistes to continue pursuing their craft. I dedicate it to those who appreciate every single one of my works, including my supportive family...Please keep me in your prayers."