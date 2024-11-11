She was only 44 when she went into early menopause: 'It felt like I fell off a cliff'

It was 14 years ago, but Ming Rodrigues still remembers the day she cried in her car in 2010.

For a year, her menstrual cycle had become irregular, sometimes stretching to months in between periods. She also experienced hot flushes.

The then-43-year-old went to a fertility specialist to ask about her symptoms. Since she was still vaguely considering having a second child at that time, the specialist put her through a fertility test.

However, the test showed that everything was functioning, and there was no clear diagnosis addressing her symptoms or recourse offered to her, she said.

“Emotionally, I was actually quite a wreck for about a year after that,” she said.

In hindsight, Rodrigues reflected that the specialist may not even have been aware that at age 43, she was cusping on menopause.