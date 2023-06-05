So you’ve hit menopause – here’s what you need to know about taking care of your skin from now on

The skin is the largest organ you have, and it changes with age, including during menopause, when oestrogen levels decline rapidly.

The dip doesn’t happen suddenly – it would have started after you hit 30. “Skin collagen and elastin peak around 30 years of age, which corresponds with the peak in oestrogen production,” said Dr Lynn Chiam, consultant dermatologist at Children & Adult Skin Hair Laser Clinic.

After the age of 30, oestrogen levels in the body begin to decline. And that’s about the time where you might notice the first fine lines and skin roughness.

Thereafter, as you reach menopause, “the rapid decrease in oestrogen leads to loss of collagen and elastin, resulting in skin cellular degradation”, she added.

The American Academy of Dermatology said that the collagen in your skin decreases by 30 per cent in the first five years of menopause, and then dips by about 2 per cent every year, for the next 20 years or so, thereafter.

Combine this with the loss of fat – also part of the ageing process – and your skin can become dry, wrinkled, saggy (especially around the neck, jawline and neck) and thinner, as well as have impaired wound healing and decreased antioxidant capacity, said Dr Chiam.