Diabetes and your diet: Can intermittent fasting help? What about artificial sweeteners and high-fat food?

In a world where information – and sometimes, misinformation – are served and consumed daily, it can get confusing when you’re trying to eat better for your health. Things are further complicated when you’re also managing a chronic disease such as diabetes.

For instance, you might have heard advice to avoid sweet fruits or only eat certain types of fruits. Well-meaning messages flood your WhatsApp chat group with supplement recommendations to help you keep your blood sugar levels under control.

At home, someone has replaced all the white sugar with coconut sugar or honey because they heard the latter are better for diabetics. Or you might be mulling over this little nugget: Intermittent fasting can help lower blood sugar levels – and help you lose weight as well.

It is a lot of information to sieve through for the over-400,000 Singaporeans who currently live with diabetes. And there will be more joining the ranks. By 2050, that number is projected to exceed 1 million, according to the Ministry of Health.

So, what is, in Gen-Z speak, cap or no cap? We’ve done part of the work for you by speaking to the medical experts themselves: Associate consultant Dr Tan Yu Quan from SingHealth Polyclinics - Bedok, and dietitian Tan Yan Lin from SingHealth Polyclinics. Here are some of the common dietary notions revolving around diabetes you may have come across.