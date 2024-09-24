Cult Japanese fashion label 45R at Paragon reopens with a bigger Ai indigo collection

Cult Japanese indie fashion brand 45R reopened at Paragon Shopping Mall with a bigger and brand new concept store that is a blend of modern finishes and traditional Japanese aesthetics, from hand-carved Naguri shelves to a bamboo wall crafted from bamboo sourced from the Kyoto prefecture.

Not altogether new to the Singaporean market, the brand first opened at Capitol Piazza in 2015 before relocating to Paragon Shopping Mall in 2018.

The reopened 170sqm concept store stocks the brand's total collection including the men's, women's and unisex lines.

Although mass market appeal has never been what the apparel maker is about, that didn’t stop GQ magazine from hailing it as one of the 100 Best Stores In The World to shop at.