This 27-year-old woman is the keeper of lions at Night Safari: 'They are like house cats, but 30 times bigger'

Whenever people find out about Rajarajeishwary Mariappan’s job at the Night Safari, the first thing they say is: “Wow, you’re so brave, ah?”

This is because a large part of her job is caring for six Asiatic lionesses, one of the largest land predators.

“They think that because lions eat meat, if they see a zookeeper, they just want to eat them,” she laughed.

The 27-year-old said that this is far from the truth. Lions behave just like house cats, they’re just “30 times bigger”.

Mariappan told CNA Women: “They don’t look at us as food. When they see us, they greet us [in their own way] and go on with their day.

“The first perception [many people have of lions] is that they are angry all the time.

“On the first day [on the job], when you see them very up-close, you will be very intimidated,” she said. “But once you actually get to know their personalities, you will notice that they are actually gentle animals."