How this US multimillionaire's cult-like Don't Die movement made me rethink my reason for living

My survival instincts are working fine, as far as I can tell. I sleep when I’m tired, eat when I’m hungry, drink when I’m thirsty, try to go for an annual health screening, and look out for oncoming traffic before crossing the road.

And yet, no matter how hard I try, I simply cannot wrap my head around American tech tycoon Bryan Johnson’s mission in life: Don’t die.

The 47-year-old multimillionaire was in Singapore in mid-September to talk about his Don’t Die philosophy – a fringe movement that has gained a cult-like following among longevity enthusiasts around the world – at the Don’t Die Summit. And while I couldn’t relate to his decidedly zealous quest to defy ageing, I was curious about his previous headline-grabbing life choices.

Johnson, a former Mormon, made the news last year for receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He’s since abandoned the controversial plasma-swapping practice, apparently de rigueur among the uber-wealthy who want to retain their youth, due to a lack of results.

But unlike human mortality, excellent SEO is forever. This vampiric method is aligned with his personal brand online. The Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, who sold his credit card processing company Braintree Venmo to PayPal for US$800 million in 2013, is also known for spending a couple million dollars each year to fight biological ageing.