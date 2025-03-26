Is heavy snoring ruining your relationship? Can sleep divorce be a way to save it?

You’re about to drift off to sleep when your partner’s snoring jolts you back to reality. Again. You throw a pillow, yank the duvet, hit them… anything non-criminal to stop the noise. But you know the reprieve is only temporary.

It is not surprising that the internet’s latest wellness buzzword is sleep divorce – that is, you and your partner happily sleep in different rooms. No alimony, no drama and most importantly, no snoring. Just sweet, uninterrupted sleep.

It seems like the most practical of things to do when you have a partner who snores. And it seems many of us do, according to the 2025 Global Sleep Survey by ResMed, a company that focuses on sleep and breathing technology. Almost a third or 31 per cent of the 1,000 respondents in Singapore said they were affected by snoring partners at least a few times a week.

Coincidentally, about 30 per cent of Singaporeans suffer from a moderate to severe form of sleep apnoea, according to a 2016 study. It is a condition where you not only snore loudly but your breathing stops and starts intermittently in your sleep.