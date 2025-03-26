Spider-Man, Harry Potter producers hired by Amazon for new 007 film

The producers behind the Spider-Man and Harry Potter film franchises will oversee the next James Bond movie, Amazon MGM Studios announced Tuesday (Mar 25).

The appointment of Amy Pascal and David Heyman is the first step in Amazon's plan to relaunch the British spy franchise, after taking full creative control last month.

The producers are expected to play a major role in deciding who will replace actor Daniel Craig as the super-suave MI6 agent, as well as choosing the next film's director and production schedule.

Amazon MGM Studios film chief Courtenay Valenti said the pair would "deliver to global audiences storytelling that upholds the impeccable legacy of this beloved character".

Pascal, who previously ran major Hollywood studio Sony Pictures, is best-known for her work on various Spider-Man films, including the recent live-action movies starring Tom Holland.

She is no stranger to the Bond franchise. During her tenure, Sony Pictures released 007 films Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace and Skyfall.

Heyman, who is British, produced all eight film adaptations of JK Rowling's Harry Potter books.

His other credits include Gravity, Barbie and the Paddington films.

The announcement will only fuel the swirling speculation about who will next play James Bond, one of the most famous characters in the history of cinema.

Craig's final outing, No Time To Die – the 25th James Bond film – was released in 2021 and earned US$775 million.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and Theo James are among those currently considered frontrunners.

In 2022, Amazon bought storied Hollywood studio MGM, which held distribution rights to Bond's extensive back catalogue.

But it was not until last month that the company struck a deal with longtime Bond producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, to obtain full creative control. The deal was closed Monday.

The franchise had been closely guarded by the Broccoli family since 1962's Dr. No They famously insisted on preserving the integrity of the Bond character and brand, resisting spin-offs and licensing that many industry experts expect to see following Amazon's takeover.

"James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema," Pascal and Heyman said in a joint statement.

"We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honoured and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."