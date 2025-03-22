A world-renowned scientist, a former SingHealth CEO and 4 others, inducted into Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame
Pioneer art curator Constance Sheares, bilingual writer and playwright Kamaladevi Aravindan, pioneering childhood educator-entrepreneur June Rusdon, and Vivien Goh, who founded the Singapore National Youth Orchestra, are part of a group of six women inducted into the 2025 Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame.
Six women were inducted into the Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame on Friday (Mar 21), making up a total of 198 women who have been honoured since 2014.
Initiated by the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations (SCWO), which marks its 45th anniversary this year, the Women’s Hall of Fame celebrates progress in gender equality and recognises inductees’ contributions to Singapore’s history, society, and progress.
Here are this year’s inductees:
LIU BIN
Liu Bin, 51, is an internationally recognised scientist, engineer and innovator.
Currently a centennial professor and deputy president (Research and Technology) at the National University of Singapore, her research has helped develop tools crucial for cancer research and cell-based therapies.
A prolific researcher, Liu has over 550 publications and 33 patents, 16 of which are licensed to companies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Asia.
She said that she would like to see more women pursuing careers in science, engineering, and nanotechnology.
“As we progress in scientific fields, the number of female scientists tends to decrease,” Liu told CNA Women. “I encourage young women interested in STEM to believe in their potential and boldly pursue their passions.
“Don’t let fears or assumptions limit what you can achieve. Seek out mentors who can support and guide you along the way.”
IVY NG
Ivy Ng, 67, is a clinician and former group chief executive officer of SingHealth and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
There, the mother-of-four was particularly concerned about the challenges working mothers face, having seen talented colleagues give up their clinical practice for the family.
It inspired her to look at how to structure jobs so that there was enough support for these women, and sufficient work-life balance.
When young women wanted to leave because of family commitments, Ng offered them part-time work or job-sharing arrangements. She also made sure that all SingHealth campuses had childcare facilities.
“There are never-ending demands on your time especially as a young physician and a mother of young children,” Ng told CNA Women. “It was a delicate balance to prioritise both being the best I could at work and yet keep my family as a top priority. Social engagements had to be sacrificed.”
JUNE RUSDON
When she was about to have her first child, June Rusdon, who had been a stockbroker for 10 years, made a career switch to the childcare industry as she wanted her child to have the best possible start in life.
Growing her business from one childcare centre at a Bukit Batok void deck into a regional network of 142 centres with an enrolment of more than 15,000 children, and two teacher training colleges, Rusdon sold her Learning Vision Group to US-based Knowledge Universe in 2007, staying on as its CEO for Southeast Asia.
In 2014, UK-based Busy Bees bought over the business and Rusdon became CEO of its Asian operations.
“Like any businesswoman, I had to figure out how to juggle all the roles in my life — mother, wife, daughter-in-law, sister, entrepreneur. There’s this expectation that women should be able to do it all, but the truth is that balance is a myth,” the 65-year-old told CNA Women.
Rusdon lost both her parents in her teens, and her eldest sister became the caregiver for the family.
“My childhood was ﬁlled with pain and loss, but it also taught me resilience and strength. I realised that life cannot bring us down if we choose not to let it,” she said in SCWO's press release. “Even though my parents are no longer here, they continue to live on through how I lead my life and the hard work I put into it.”
CONSTANCE SHEARES
A pioneer art curator of the National Museum of Singapore, Constance Sheares, 84, helped establish the National Museum Art Gallery in 1976.
Her inaugural exhibition in 1976, titled ART 76, showcased works by Singapore artists such as Ng Eng Teng, Goh Beng Kwan, Thomas Yeo, Teo Eng Seng, and Anthony Poon.
Sheares was the first curator invited to help the Land Transport Authority select art for the MRT’s North-East Line stations in its Art in Transit programme.
She is hopeful for the next generation of curators. She said in SCWO's press release: “The National Gallery has done very well. The young curators there are thinking far ahead. They make friends with all the artists. That’s the important thing, to continue to build the community.”
KAMALADEVI ARAVINDAN
Award-winning writer and playwright Kamaladevi Aravindan, 75, has published more than 160 short stories and essays, 18 stage plays, 300 radio dramas, and five books. She also conducts creative writing workshops organised by the National Library Board and the Association of Singapore Tamil Writers.
She writes in both Tamil and Malayalam, and some of her works have been translated into English and published in India, Canada, and Malaysia.
“Balancing the roles of a mother and wife was never easy. I devoted my days to caring for my children and would write through the quiet hours of the night. Despite the challenges, my love for writing never wavered,” the prolific writer told CNA Women.
She said that reading the works of Tamil writer-journalist and advocate of women's rights Subramania Bharati, also known as Bharathiyar, sparked her interest in writing.
“I observed the struggles women faced as they navigated their many roles, yet I also saw their resilience. No Singaporean woman is ever truly defeated. Writing became my own way of capturing that strength and perseverance,”
VIVIEN GOH
Vivien Goh, 77, is a pioneer music educator. She founded the Singapore National Youth Orchestra in 1980, now regarded as one of the best youth orchestras in Asia.
Goh spent the 10 years that she was in charge of the orchestra growing the pool of musical talent in Singapore. She started a training programme that offered free music tuition to young musicians, which laid the foundations for the Youth Orchestra. It now has some 180 musicians aged 10 to 21 from more than 60 schools in Singapore.
“It feels good that my work is recognised and I hope my story will inspire young musicians to greater heights,” Goh told CNA Women.
“We must get away from the idea that there are any more barriers for women in any field," she added. “We can be confident that we are recognised for our talent and competence in whatever role we play.”
The six inductees from this year’s Singapore Women’s Hall of Fame were honoured at SCWO's 45th anniversary gala dinner held at the Ritz Carlton Millenia Singapore. In total, more than S$450,000 was raised to fund ongoing initiatives and support women and families in need.
Said SCWO CEO Koh Yan Ping: “We believe that when women are empowered, entire communities thrive. While there has been progress in creating a more gender equal society, we recognise that more has to be done.”
Guest of honour and SCWO patron, Ms Jane Ittogi, said: “True progress happens when every girl and woman has the opportunity and confidence to grow, to lead, and to uplift others so that we create a ripple of empowerment that extends into the next generation.”
