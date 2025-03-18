Is that ringing in your ears caused by your noise-cancelling headphones? Here’s what you need to know

There are some very good reasons for wearing your AirPods or other noise-cancelling devices. Noise infiltrates your consciousness in every aspect of your life. You wake up to the sounds of your upstairs neighbours. As you begin your hustle for the day, the drilling and hammering from the renovating unit in your block have also begun.

And unless you want your inner peace to be interrupted by the ruckus from fellow commuters' handphones or unnecessarily loud phone conversations, you put on your trusty noise-cancelling gadget.

It isn't farfetched to say you might have your devices on for longer than six hours a day, if you also use them to ward off chatty colleagues in the office, block out lunchtime cacophony in the food court and get your adrenaline pumping in the gym.

For all that time you spend with your earphones or headphones, can your hearing be affected? You may have encountered reports that link noise-cancelling audio gadgets with tinnitus (a phantom ringing, buzzing or roaring sound) and wondered: Are you at risk?