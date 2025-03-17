How Malaysian label Anaabu uses traditional Malay and Chinese elements to redefine minimalist fashion

Wearability is an important feature of Anaabu’s styles, said Ana Abu. This is why the brand embraces a palette of earthy, muted colours, as well as simple silhouettes that are easy to wear. “We are known for a soft androgyny and our minimalist approach. With collections for men and women, as well as genderless designs, Anaabu aims to offer styling versatility while honouring tradition by reviving classic designs in modern ways,” said Ana Abu.

FROM ENGINEER TO ENTREPRENEUR

The former civil engineer, now 37, started the brand in 2010 with no formal background in fashion except for a personal interest in it and a passion for thrifting clothing.

“Back then, I was curating and styling second-hand pieces, uploading them onto my online blog shop. To my surprise, it gained traction, and I even incorporated pieces from my mother’s wardrobe into the collection,” she shared.

She spent her weekends participating in local markets and bazaars, where she connected with like-minded creatives and expanded her fashion network.

“This experience deepened my love for fashion and ultimately led me to pursue it full-time. In 2012, I made the decision to leave engineering and open my own shop. Over time, Anaabu evolved, and I began learning the fundamentals of design from those around me. By 2015, we officially rebranded Anaabu by creating my own designs and launched our first collection,” said Ana Abu.