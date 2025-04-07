What is hormonal acne and why do some women battle it into adulthood?

Most women would have left their acne woes behind after their teenage years. But for some, acne plagues them deep into adulthood.

Why does this happen? It’s your hormones.

Hormonal fluctuations, whether from your monthly menstrual cycle, physiological changes like pregnancy and childbirth, or underlying health conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can trigger an acne breakout at any time.

Dr Lee Hwee Chyen, dermatologist and medical director of Epi Dermatology & Laser Specialist Clinic, said: “Hormonal acne occurs post-puberty and in adulthood, generally from 25 years, and is sometimes referred to as ‘adult-onset acne’.”

This is a subtype of acne exacerbated by fluctuations in hormone levels, such as androgens. While androgens are male sex hormones, such as testosterone, women have them in lower levels than men.

Dr Rachel Ho, an aesthetic doctor at La Clinic, said androgens can increase sebum production, resulting in acne.

Hormonal acne commonly occurs during the menstrual cycle. This is due to the cyclical fluctuations in progesterone and oestrogen, which increases sebum levels in the skin.

Besides your monthly periods, hormonal imbalance can be seen in PCOS, as well as thyroid disorders, congenital adrenal hyperplasia (a genetic condition where the adrenal gland produces too much testosterone) and Cushing’s Syndrome (where the body over-produces cortisol for a prolonged period). All these can worsen acne.