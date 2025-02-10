Perimenopause symptoms: What can women do to ease hot flushes, anxiety, joint pain, brain fog and more?

Hot flushes, anxiety, joint pain, brain fog – just a few examples of what women go through during perimenopause. While the severity and duration vary, many women agree that this phase can be uncomfortable, embarrassing and painful.

Perimenopause refers to the transition years before menopause, when oestrogen levels begin to decrease, leading to the end of your reproductive years.

Medication, wellness therapies, diet and even mental health techniques can help soothe perimenopause symptoms and give women some relief.

PERIMENOPAUSE HELP #1: MEDICATION

When it comes to medication, there is no one-size-fits-all solution as every woman experiences perimenopause differently.

Menopause hormone therapy (MHT) is often touted as the answer but certain factors (such as age and health history) need to be met before a doctor prescribes it.

Dr June Tan Sheren, consultant family physician at Tucker Medical, told CNA Women that contraceptive pills and patches may be an option to alleviate symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, mood swings, menstrual migraine and headaches. It does this by regulating hormone levels and reducing the fluctuations that lead to perimenopause symptoms.

“Menstrual cycle regulation with contraceptives also reduces heavy menstrual bleeding that can lead to iron-deficiency anaemia, which frequently occurs in perimenopause, and worsens fatigue and low mood,” she added.