Holland Village icons Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Wala Wala Cafe Bar set to close this year

Two more iconic fixtures of Holland Village are set to close their shutters this year: Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao Holland Village and Wala Wala Cafe Bar. The former had been operating for two decades while the latter, since 1993.

The closure of Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao Holland Village was first alluded to in a promotion on its parent company's page, which advertised a "Farewell Feast" at the outlet offering discounts of up to 30 per cent.