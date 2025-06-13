Holland Village icons Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Wala Wala Cafe Bar set to close this year
The two establishments have been fixtures of Holland Village for decades.
Two more iconic fixtures of Holland Village are set to close their shutters this year: Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao Holland Village and Wala Wala Cafe Bar. The former had been operating for two decades while the latter, since 1993.
The closure of Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao Holland Village was first alluded to in a promotion on its parent company's page, which advertised a "Farewell Feast" at the outlet offering discounts of up to 30 per cent.
A spokesperson for Crystal Jade told CNA Lifestyle on Friday (Jun 13) that Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao Holland Village will close on Jun 30 after its current lease expires.
"As part of our ongoing business strategy, we are evaluating opportunities for new outlets in other areas of Singapore," added the spokesperson. "Customers can continue to enjoy our group's authentic Chinese cuisine at our sister establishment, Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen, at the nearby One Holland Village."
In an interview with Singapore-based publication The Business Times, Wala Wala Cafe Bar owner Stanley Yeo said that he plans to vacate the space ahead of the end of his lease this year.
Citing dwindling foot traffic and increasing operational costs as some of the reasons for the bar's impending closure, Yeo added that he is currently finding a replacement tenant.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Wala Wala Cafe Bar for more comments.
The two establishments are the latest in the list of longtime tenants that have exited Holland Village. In recent years, the neighbourhood has seen more and more closures of familiar shops including Thambi Magazine Store and Lim's Holland Village.