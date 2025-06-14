Thinking of doing an anime-inspired Tokyo holiday? Here’s how we planned ours for both adults and kids

For anime and manga fans, Japan is the mecca that they must go on a pilgrimage to, at least once in their lifetime.

Manga are book-length comic books while anime refers to both shows and movies. Both use similar illustration style that are distinctively Japanese, such as exaggerated features like huge eyes, expressive faces and eye-catching outfits and accessories.

With so many budget airlines offering great deals and the weak Japanese yen in Singapore’s favour, travelling to Japan has become easier and cheaper. Time to plan an anime-themed trip to Tokyo!

WHERE TO STAY

We are big fans of the Dormy Hotels & Resorts chain and enjoyed our previous stays in Dormy Inn Akihabara and Onyado Nono Kanazawa so much, that we booked eight nights at Dormy Inn Ikebukuro in March 2025. All their properties offer a hot spring (though some are just hot baths and not natural spring water) and, to the delight of my teenage son, a well-stocked manga library.