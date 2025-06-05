What do skin burns and stem cells have to do with popular luxury skincare brands La Mer and Augustinus Bader?

And it was the skin’s reparative mechanism that inspired Prof Bader in his work.

When the skin is injured, regardless of whether it is from a burn or UV exposure, it triggers a repair need, which is “answered by your stem cells to execute the repair process," he told CNA Lifestyle in an interview.

The key in the skin’s regenerative pathway of healing, he continued, lies within the “cellular communication between the skin’s stem cells”.

He discovered this while looking at how the young children in Ruijin Hospital’s burn unit healed, realising that despite their young age, their healing still formed scars.

Prof Bader’s realisation: “It was not a shortage of stem cells, but it was a shortage of signals that would have been made by the cells.”

So why are these cells so important in helping the skin’s healing process?

“Think of the skin’s stem cells as instruments in an orchestra. The conductor is the one who signals which instrument is played at the precise moment, and in the same way, the skin’s cellular signalling tells the stem cells what is needed as it triggers a response and repair sequence," he explained.

And as these signals can get damaged when the skin is injured or weakened with age, daily repair to restore skin to a healthy state is crucial, even more when the skin undergoes persistent inflammation triggers.

“Damage happens every day, and the more damage we have, the more need we have for repair,” said Professor Bader.

At the heart of his brand Augustinus Bader is a patented Trigger Factor Complex 8 (TFC8), a scientific technology that nourishes and protects the skin by supporting the skin's innate potential for renewal.

“Stem cells are autonomous in their decision making process and they’re constantly interpreting the environment around them. TFC8 is a toolbox and navigation map that contains not only what the cells need but also to help boost the cellular communication between the stem cells on how to fix the skin,” explained Prof Bader.

In short, it is about “boosting the signals to support healthy skin”.

Added Prof Bader: “The idea is to allow your body to make its own elastin and hyaluronic acid, among others, so that it can heal itself. And when skin is healthy, you’re beautiful.”