Is collagen banking the secret to youthful skin? What to know about this pre-emptive skincare trend
Collagen banking is a skincare trend focused on stimulating natural collagen production to delay signs of ageing. But how does it work and is it effective?
Fact: Collagen is what keeps our skin looking plumped and youthful. Unfortunately, it decreases with age, resulting in visible signs of ageing, such as fine lines, wrinkles and skin sagging.
But with increased awareness of skin ageing and the influence of social media, the concept of “collagen banking”, a form of pre-emptive skin rejuvenation, is gaining popularity in the hopes of keeping skin looking youthful for longer.
WHAT IS COLLAGEN BANKING?
It’s a concept that involves proactively “depositing” or storing collagen by stimulating the body’s natural collagen production to delay the onset of visible signs of ageing, explained Dr Angeline Yong, dermatologist and medical director, Angeline Yong Dermatology.
It is easier to maintain existing collagen than to rebuild lost collagen.
And with people constantly searching for the next big thing in anti-ageing, having aesthetic treatments that help promote collagen production naturally makes the idea even more appealing, added Dr Zhang Yijun, founder and medical director, Shiro Aesthetic Clinic.
Moreover, the desire for natural looking solutions and bio-identical therapies that rely on one’s own collagen, as opposed to synthetic fillers, makes it feel safer and more personalised, adding to its appeal.
CAN YOU REALLY “BANK” COLLAGEN IN THE SKIN?
However, the term “collagen banking” can be somewhat misleading as it gives the impression that one can simply replenish the depleted collagen, said Dr Yong.
“Collagen in the skin is a dynamic, living protein that cannot simply be ‘refilled’ like a gas tank. It needs to be continuously produced by the body to maintain its strength and elasticity,” explained Dr Zhang.
This is because “collagen naturally breaks down over time, and there is no permanent ‘reserve’ that can be stored”, shared Dr Yong.
So while collagen cannot be replenished, it can be stimulated to build a healthier and more resilient foundation in supporting skin’s structure, keeping you looking youthful for longer.
BUILDING COLLAGEN FROM WITHIN
Treatments such as radiofrequency therapy (RF), ultrasound therapy, micro-needling and certain types of lasers are designed to stimulate the skin’s natural collagen production from within. In turn, this provides cumulative benefits, building up your collagen reserves and slowing down skin’s ageing process.
But the key is doing them regularly because the amount of collagen produced at each session will only last a certain amount of time due to collagen being depleted from your continued ageing process, explained Dr Angela Hwee, aesthetic doctor and medical director, Harmony Aesthetics Clinic.
And as “different devices target various depths and layers of the skin and soft tissue”, Dr Zhang recommended doing a combination of treatments for enhanced results, such as Titanium Lifting Laser to boost and maintain the results from other treatments like Thermage, Ultraformer MPT and InMode Morpheus8.
START “BANKING” SOONER RATHER THAN LATER
Skin’s “collagen reserves” start depleting from our late 20s, explained Dr Hwee.
As “it is easier to maintain existing collagen than to rebuild lost collagen”, Dr Yong shared that the optimal window to begin proactive collagen-boosting measures is from your mid-20s to early 30s. “
The earlier you start taking preventive measures, the more effective you can protect and preserve the collagen you already have, while encouraging your body to produce more,” said Dr Zhang.
In your 30s, collagen production begins to decline more noticeably, at one to two per cent annually, resulting in fine lines, dryness and loss of skin elasticity. This decrease becomes more noticeable in your 40s, leading to significant visible signs of ageing, like pronounced wrinkles, sagging and decreased skin volume.
“But even if you start collagen banking in your late 30s or early 40s, it’s still worth implementing. Though the results might take longer and the focus may need to be on rebuilding on what’s already been lost, in addition to prevention,” explained Dr Zhang.
And while evidence might suggest that collagen banking techniques can help improve skin elasticity and reduce signs of ageing, it still needs to be part of a holistic approach as genetics, lifestyle and environmental exposures all play a significant role in how the skin ages, shared Dr Yong.
Aesthetic treatments can stimulate collagen production, but they are unable to directly deliver collagen into the skin. Thus, it is important to not only lead a healthy lifestyle, but also provide our bodies with good nutrients through a well-balanced diet so skin can produce the needed collagen, advised Dr Hwee.
6 NON-INVASIVE COLLAGEN-BOOSTING TREATMENTS
1. TITANIUM LASER LIFTING
How It Works: Uses a cutting-edge triple-wavelength laser technology – 755nm for pigmentation, 810nm for skin texture and overall skin rejuvenation and 1,064nm to lift and tighten the skin, and two treatment modes to work on multiple layers of the skin. Over time, the treatment also works on stimulating collagen remodelling, improving skin’s quality and texture, for a fair and glow-y complexion.
Benefits: Affectionately called the BTS treatment for its brightening, tightening and slimming effects for the face.
Downtime: None.
How Often: Three sessions, spaced a month apart for best results, with a maintenance session every six months.
2. ULTHERAPY PRIME
How It Works: Dubbed the gold standard in non-surgical facial lifting and skin tightening, this new generation uses an advanced ultrasound technology to target specific collagen and elastin-rich layers of the skin at three depths – 1.5mm, 3mm and 4.5mm. The dual-core processor and enhanced real-time imaging system also allows for a quicker and more efficient treatment every time.
Benefits: Tightens the skin on the neck, chin and brow and even helps to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles on the decolletage too.
Downtime: Minimal, with some initial redness or temporary mild swelling.
How Often: Once a year.
3. INMODE MORPHEUS8
How It Works: Pairing radiofrequency (RF) energy and micro-needling, it penetrates deep into the skin’s layers to stimulate collagen production, tightening the skin.
Benefits: An all-around skin rejuvenation — smoothening out wrinkles, tightening skin sagging and restoring skin firmness on the face, neck and even body. It’s also customisable via the depth of needle penetration and the intensity of the RF energy used.
Downtime: Minimal, though some may experience a little redness or swelling post-treatment that subsides after a few hours.
How Often: Three sessions, spaced four to six weeks apart.
4. EMFACE
How It Works: Akin to exercising, EmFace uses a combination of High Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation (HIFES) to stimulate the facial muscles and Synchronised Radiofrequency (RF) to promote collagen and elastin production.
Benefits: The Sync RF energy reduces signs of ageing like wrinkles while the HIFES energy tones the muscles, resulting in facial features looking more lifted and sculpted.
Downtime: None.
How Often: Four 20-minute sessions, one week apart and maintenance sessions every six to 12 months.
5. ULTRAFORMER MPT
How It Works: Uses Micro Pulsed Technology (MPT) to deliver more precise and efficient shots of micro and macro focused ultrasound energy (MMFU) for a more comfortable and quicker session. Also features an ultra booster handpiece that’s perfect for smaller and hard-to-reach areas, like the pesky double chin.
Benefits: Targets both the superficial and deeper skin layers, including the superficial muscular aponeurotic system (SMAS), to tighten and lift the skin. The high energy emitted is also said to help melt facial fats for a more defined jawline.
Downtime: None. Though some may experience a little redness or swelling, which subsides after a couple of hours.
How Often: Once every 12 to 18 months.
6. THERMAGE FLX
How It Works Alongside its patented mono-polar radiofrequency (RF) energy, this FDA-approved treatment also uses an AccuREP technology to optimise the RF delivery into the skin, increasing its precision and consistency for enhanced efficacy. The vibrating cryogen feature also cools the skin, reducing any discomfort.
Benefits Its top-down heating approach uses the body’s own natural mechanisms to boost collagen production, refine skin texture, reduce wrinkles and improve firmness.
Downtime Minimal to none. Though experiencing temporary redness and/or swelling is common, which self-resolves within a few days.
How Often Once a year.