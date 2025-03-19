Is collagen banking the secret to youthful skin? What to know about this pre-emptive skincare trend

However, the term “collagen banking” can be somewhat misleading as it gives the impression that one can simply replenish the depleted collagen, said Dr Yong.

“Collagen in the skin is a dynamic, living protein that cannot simply be ‘refilled’ like a gas tank. It needs to be continuously produced by the body to maintain its strength and elasticity,” explained Dr Zhang.

This is because “collagen naturally breaks down over time, and there is no permanent ‘reserve’ that can be stored”, shared Dr Yong.

So while collagen cannot be replenished, it can be stimulated to build a healthier and more resilient foundation in supporting skin’s structure, keeping you looking youthful for longer.

BUILDING COLLAGEN FROM WITHIN

Treatments such as radiofrequency therapy (RF), ultrasound therapy, micro-needling and certain types of lasers are designed to stimulate the skin’s natural collagen production from within. In turn, this provides cumulative benefits, building up your collagen reserves and slowing down skin’s ageing process.

But the key is doing them regularly because the amount of collagen produced at each session will only last a certain amount of time due to collagen being depleted from your continued ageing process, explained Dr Angela Hwee, aesthetic doctor and medical director, Harmony Aesthetics Clinic.

And as “different devices target various depths and layers of the skin and soft tissue”, Dr Zhang recommended doing a combination of treatments for enhanced results, such as Titanium Lifting Laser to boost and maintain the results from other treatments like Thermage, Ultraformer MPT and InMode Morpheus8.

START “BANKING” SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

Skin’s “collagen reserves” start depleting from our late 20s, explained Dr Hwee.

As “it is easier to maintain existing collagen than to rebuild lost collagen”, Dr Yong shared that the optimal window to begin proactive collagen-boosting measures is from your mid-20s to early 30s. “