Singaporean animation artist Samantha Suyi Lee wins Emmy for Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur animated series

Samantha Suyi Lee, a Singaporean animator, director and storyboard artist based in Los Angeles, has won a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series.

She received the award on Saturday (Mar 15) for The Molecular Level, the 14th episode of Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’s second season, a Marvel Studios production.

The show also picked up other accolades, including Best Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series and Best Writing for a Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series.

Based on Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur by Marvel Comics, the animated series follows a young girl, Lunella Lafayette, and her dinosaur companion, Devil Dinosaur.

Lee describes a lot of her journey as an animator as mostly consisting of “working on shows, meeting new people, making sure I’m a solid artist and forging genuine relationships”.

“And when someone enjoys working with you, you never know when those friendships could sometimes lead to the next job,” she told CNA Lifestyle.

Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur has wrapped after two and a half seasons and Lee is already deep into her next project. She is currently working as a story artist at Sony Pictures Animation on Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.