At this hospital, the staff crochet knockers for breast cancer surgery patients to help them feel good again
For women who have had a mastectomy, crocheted knockers offer a softer, more comfortable alternative to silicone prostheses. The handmade inserts that Khoo Teck Puat Hospital staff crochet look natural under clothing and are an affordable option compared with breast reconstruction surgery.
When Linda (not her real name) underwent a single mastectomy at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) due to breast cancer, she wasn’t sure how to dress herself after that.
Wearing a bra felt strange. One side fit as usual, but the other lay flat, making her clothes look awkward. Going without a bra wasn’t an option as she felt too exposed.
That’s when her nurse handed her a set of crocheted knockers, handmade by staff from the hospital.
Unlike breast prostheses, which are artificial breasts made of silicone that sit inside the bra, these crocheted knockers were lightweight, breathable and fit more seamlessly on her chest.
Knockers need to be made of washable cotton yarn that stays soft after air drying and is breathable and durable. The woman can also adjust the size of the knockers by removing or adding more filling, often made of polyester fiberfill.
Linda’s nurse, Kong Kit Teng, shared this with me as she and other staff were setting up for the group’s weekly crochet session. On a long table in the middle of the staff lounge, they laid out yarn, crochet hooks, stitch markers, scissors and printed instruction manuals.
The group was started by Ong Poh Suan, KTPH’s assistant director of operations, and Dr Joelle Leung, a breast surgeon from the hospital’s general surgery department.
Ong started KTPH’s weekly art interest group in early 2024. The goal was to create a space where hospital staff could come during their lunch breaks to unwind through mindful art activities such as water colouring and crocheting.
The group, which has 20 active members, has crocheted pouches, table runners and even adorable plushie pills for Nurses’ Day and Patient Service Associates’ (PSA) Day.
Dr Leung, an avid crocheter, then suggested adding knockers to the group’s projects, offering a tangible way to support breast cancer survivors.
Having learned to knit and crochet in secondary school, Dr Leung was part of a volunteer programme at the National Cancer Centre Singapore that made hats and knockers for cancer patients who had gone through chemotherapy or surgery.
She wanted to bring these skills to KTPH to help women who have lost their breasts to cancer.
The team started crocheting knockers in late 2024 and as of February, have made around 50 pairs in different cup sizes and colours, such as brown and pastel blue.
AN OPTION FOR WOMEN TO HEAL EMOTIONALLY AFTER BREAST SURGERY
“Knockers are not a very common option for women who may want to get the feel of breasts after losing them to cancer,” Kong said. “When patients get the knockers, they’d feel surprised, like they didn’t know there was such a thing.”
Kong, a senior staff nurse at KTPH, isn’t a member of the art interest group, but she works with Ong and Dr Leung to distribute the handmade knockers.
Once a set is completed, the volunteers pass them to nurses like Kong, who then offer one pair, for free, to patients after surgery.
“One woman felt happy when she got the knockers,” Kong said. “She didn’t like the prosthesis, and she didn’t want breast reconstruction surgery, so the knockers gave her another chance to look good and womanly again.”
Dr Leung added: “When a woman loses one or both of her breasts, not only does she change physically, she’s also psychologically affected – using knockers can make her feel better.”
Typically, after breast surgery, patients are given fabric-covered silicone breast prostheses – also known as a softie or comfie – which cost about S$30 to S$40.
However, they don’t always sit well in bras and can shift uncomfortably. The alternative is post-mastectomy breast reconstruction, a costly procedure that can run into the thousands of dollars.
Crocheted knockers provide a simple, comfortable alternative. Made from a special yarn sourced by Dr Leung, they stay cool, resist breaking down from sweat, and maintain their shape.
The knockers should not aggravate a sensitive part of the wearer’s body that may have already suffered from surgical scarring, nerve damage and possible radiation burns.
Dr Leung picks the yarns from a list provided by KnittedKnockers.org, a website that provides resources for people to knit or crochet their own knockers.
Each pair is measured and crocheted based on standard breast cup sizes, Kong said.
The nurse attending to the patient will then pass her a few pairs in varying sizes to see which fits her best.
Patients also receive care instructions. Handwashing after each use is recommended, as the yarn and fiberfill stuffing – funded by Dr Leung – cannot withstand machine washing or tumble drying.
With proper care, the handmade knockers can last for years, Dr Leung said.
MINDFUL CROCHETING FOR A CAUSE
While the idea for the group to crochet knockers is fairly new, Ong and Dr Leung are eager to welcome more members.
“It helps staff to destress,” Ong said. “And knowing it’s for a good cause gives us that feel-good feeling when we’re crocheting.
“We also make it a point to include wholesome notes or motivational messages alongside the things we create, like the crochet knockers or the crochet hearts we did for PSA Day.”
The sessions take place every Thursday afternoon in one of KTPH’s staff lounges. Staff attend when they can, pending shift schedules, deadlines and other commitments.
To make participation more flexible, Ong and her team encourage volunteers to continue the projects at their own pace at home.
Crocheting a knocker can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days, depending on the experience and skill of the crocheter, the size of the knocker, and whether there are any complex details, such as more intricate patterns or an added shape of a nipple.
At KTPH, beginners typically take a few days to complete one knocker, while those who are more experienced may take around six to eight hours or less.
“Bringing the items home can make it easier for the volunteers,” Ong said. “There’s no pressure, and we even focus better because when we meet on Thursdays, we end up chit-chatting, which is also fun.”
For senior optometrist Quah Hui Min, crocheting knockers and other items like hats and pill plushies blends her creative interests with a meaningful cause.
“I’ve always been into drawing and creating,” the 36-year-old said. “When I got to know that the team was crocheting knockers for cancer survivors, I felt drawn to the cause – helping cancer patients is something close to my heart.”
Another volunteer, senior medical social worker Martyn Chek, said that crocheting helps him focus and be more patient.
“It forces me to slow down,” the 28-year-old said. “I get to spend time with my colleagues and make new friends, and that always helps, especially with the heavy workload that comes with being a healthcare worker.”
Chek added that making knockers for breast cancer patients can make one empathise better with them.
“We can give our support to cancer patients in different ways, even if we can’t cure their illness,” he said.
Seeing how much the art activities have benefited both staff and patients, Ong now hopes to expand beyond the hospital’s walls.
“As the team grows and more hands come on board, I’d love for this to become something bigger – where even those outside the hospital can volunteer their time to crochet knockers and other items for patients,” Ong said.
“As of now, we are still looking into how to do this. We’ll be sure to share more details with the public once we figure it out.”
