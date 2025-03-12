At this hospital, the staff crochet knockers for breast cancer surgery patients to help them feel good again

When Linda (not her real name) underwent a single mastectomy at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) due to breast cancer, she wasn’t sure how to dress herself after that.

Wearing a bra felt strange. One side fit as usual, but the other lay flat, making her clothes look awkward. Going without a bra wasn’t an option as she felt too exposed.

That’s when her nurse handed her a set of crocheted knockers, handmade by staff from the hospital.

Unlike breast prostheses, which are artificial breasts made of silicone that sit inside the bra, these crocheted knockers were lightweight, breathable and fit more seamlessly on her chest.

Knockers need to be made of washable cotton yarn that stays soft after air drying and is breathable and durable. The woman can also adjust the size of the knockers by removing or adding more filling, often made of polyester fiberfill.

Linda’s nurse, Kong Kit Teng, shared this with me as she and other staff were setting up for the group’s weekly crochet session. On a long table in the middle of the staff lounge, they laid out yarn, crochet hooks, stitch markers, scissors and printed instruction manuals.

The group was started by Ong Poh Suan, KTPH’s assistant director of operations, and Dr Joelle Leung, a breast surgeon from the hospital’s general surgery department.

Ong started KTPH’s weekly art interest group in early 2024. The goal was to create a space where hospital staff could come during their lunch breaks to unwind through mindful art activities such as water colouring and crocheting.

The group, which has 20 active members, has crocheted pouches, table runners and even adorable plushie pills for Nurses’ Day and Patient Service Associates’ (PSA) Day.