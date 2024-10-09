What happens after a breast cancer diagnosis: Healing support through wellness therapy

Nikita Wadhwani was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was only 25, just two years after she lost her mother to the disease. She went through chemotherapy, as well as a mastectomy and reconstruction, and was in remission for four years – until a routine scan showed the cancer had come back.

This time, it was in her lungs and she had to restart chemotherapy.

Now 35, she admitted that it has taken “a long time to feel like myself again”. One thing that has helped her through this extremely difficult period is a range of wellness therapies and practices. This list includes craniosacral therapy, diamond paintings, yoga and consulting a life coach.

“After getting diagnosed the second time, finding out the cancer had spread, I was in a bad place mentally,” said Wadhwani.

“But having my healing time and circle by my side – like my craniosacral therapist, my life coach and family – felt like a safe space for me to process my feelings and what I was going through.” Craniosacral therapy is an offshoot of osteopathy that uses very light touch to work on mainly the head and spine.