Where to have your curry rice fix: 9 places that are a scissors cut above the rest in Singapore

If there were a Singaporean dish that embodies the term “ugly delicious”, it would be curry rice. Unless you take time to rearrange what’s on your plate when the hawker hands it to you, odds are, your photo of the dish would look as appetising as a plate of stewed mangrove woodworms.

We all know, however, that curry rice is anything but unappetising. For many Singaporeans, it is comfort food that must indulged in at least once a week. Even Prime Minister Lawrence Wong used the dish as an allegory for our rich multiculturalism in his Mandarin National Day Rally speech last month.

“The dish combines Western fried pork chops with Nonya curry chicken. It also contains Indian curry and is drenched in a Chinese spiced gravy. Such a unique dish can only be found in our inclusive multicultural society… Hainanese curry rice is a reflection of Singapore’s unique society. Our various races each have their own vibrant culture, yet we are inclusive and united. This is what has made Singapore what it is today,” he said.

We were so inspired, we made a list of our favourite curry rice stalls.