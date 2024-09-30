Where to have your curry rice fix: 9 places that are a scissors cut above the rest in Singapore
It’s the Singaporean dish that embodies the term “ugly delicious.”
If there were a Singaporean dish that embodies the term “ugly delicious”, it would be curry rice. Unless you take time to rearrange what’s on your plate when the hawker hands it to you, odds are, your photo of the dish would look as appetising as a plate of stewed mangrove woodworms.
We all know, however, that curry rice is anything but unappetising. For many Singaporeans, it is comfort food that must indulged in at least once a week. Even Prime Minister Lawrence Wong used the dish as an allegory for our rich multiculturalism in his Mandarin National Day Rally speech last month.
“The dish combines Western fried pork chops with Nonya curry chicken. It also contains Indian curry and is drenched in a Chinese spiced gravy. Such a unique dish can only be found in our inclusive multicultural society… Hainanese curry rice is a reflection of Singapore’s unique society. Our various races each have their own vibrant culture, yet we are inclusive and united. This is what has made Singapore what it is today,” he said.
We were so inspired, we made a list of our favourite curry rice stalls.
1. BEACH ROAD SCISSORS CUT CURRY RICE
The OG of curry rice in Singapore, this stalwart started life as a food cart along Clyde Terrace Market in 1930 and continues to be run by third- and fourth-generation family members. Open till the wee hours of the morning, this stall offers a soul-soothing kaleidoscope of dishes, including the mandatory crisp breaded pork chops, fried eggs with oozy yolks, chap chye (braised cabbage), and lor bak (braised soy sauce pork).
You don’t get excellent curry rice by stinting on gravy, and we are pleased to report that this stall lavishes your plate with enough zhup (Hokkien for “gravy”) to drown your food in. The original outlet in Jalan Besar remains steadfastly old-school, with no air-conditioning. To eat in cooler comfort, head to the VivoCity outlet.
229 Jln Besar, Singapore 208905
2. BEO CRESCENT CURRY RICE
Aside from the requisite pork chop and fried cabbage, this 36-year-old stall is popular for its burnished slices of crispy pork, cereal prawns and assam fish head. Drench your rice in lor bak gravy, chap chye gravy or chicken curry (don’t be shy to get all three!), which are runnier than at most other stalls. Come before 1pm, when they typically run out of food.
40 Beo Crescent, #01-10, Singapore 160040
3. ELEVEN FINGERS (EU KEE) SCISSORS CURRY RICE
The long queue that forms during lunch hour is testament to the good grub at this stall.
Among the cheap and cheerful combos you can ask for are chicken drumsticks with lor bak and tofu, or crispy pork chops with cabbage and fish cake. The fried eggs here are consistent beauties, with crisp, frilly edges and a molten yolk.
269B Queen St, #01-235, Singapore 180269
4. GOLDEN MILE CURRY RICE
Generous portions and thick curry gravy define this long-time stall at Golden Mile Food Centre. Regulars love the crispy pork chops and springy sambal squid. Add a portion of fried long beans to feel virtuous about eating your greens.
505 Beach Rd, #01-110 Golden Mile Food Centre, Singapore 199583
5. HONG SENG CURRY RICE
You’ll want to shake up your order here by getting pig’s trotters and smoked char siew (barbecued pork) with your rice. Once your plate is doused with curry gravy, ask for a hearty dollop of the delish sambal.
Redhill Food Centre, 85 Redhill Lane, #01-74, Singapore 150085
6. LEGEND SCISSORS CUT CURRY RICE
Run by a young duo – one a former chef from a restaurant in Marina Bay Sands and the other who used to work at a chai png (economy rice) stall – this establishment in Yishun is loved for its succulent chicken chop and aromatic curry gravy. Order a side of the nam yu (red fermented bean curd) fried pork belly for extra crunch and flavour.
732 Yishun Ave 5, #01-380, Singapore 760732
7. LOO’S HAINANESE CURRY RICE
A Tiong Bahru institution since 1946, Loo’s is helmed by second-generation owner Loo Kia Chee. Regulars come here for the comforting Peranakan-style chicken curry, rich with lemongrass and galangal, and said to be made over three days.
According to food blogger Dr Leslie Tay, this is one of the few stalls still using cream crackers to batter the pork chops, giving them a lighter, more delicate crumb. Don’t miss the sambal sotong and the lion’s head meatballs when they’re available.
Tiong Bahru Market, 30 Seng Poh Rd, #02-67/68, Singapore 168898
8. TIAN TIAN HAINANESE CURRY RICE
If you think having three different gravies to douse your rice with is extra, you haven’t discovered this curry rice stall in the heart of Bukit Merah. Here, you can choose from six different zhup, namely chicken curry, char siew sauce, pork chop gravy, lor bak gravy, seafood curry, and something called “special curry”.
With a history dating back to 1973, it is still run by family members and is favoured for its well-made chap chye, ngoh hiang (spiced meat rolls), and meatballs.
Kimly Coffeeshop, 116 Bukit Merah View, #01-253, Singapore 151116
9. VICTORY HAINANESE CURRY RICE
The curry here is ultra thick and coconutty, while the popular items are the crispy ngoh hiang and pork cutlet. Pair with some cabbage and a fried egg, and you’ll be in curry rice heaven.
Geylang Bahru Market & Food Centre, 69 Geylang Bahru, #01-40, Singapore 330069