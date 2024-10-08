Amazon Prime Big Deal Days bargains: From travel gear and bags to tech and home appliances, shop these deals before they sell out
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 is here, these are some cart-worthy bargains you may want to get before they're sold out.
Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is here in Singapore, giving Prime members access to some great deals. It’s a good chance to beat the rush and find great deals on early Christmas gifts or post-exam rewards for the kids. From apparel to toys as well as home and kitchen appliances, we shortlisted some cart-worthy deals you may want to consider, before they’re sold out.
If you’re not a Prime member yet, this is as good a time as any to join or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. It’s another way to enjoy greater savings as Prime members can enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items. Remember to look out for applicable promo codes – these can help you spend less on featured items as well.
TOYS
LEGO Classic 10698 Large Creative Brick Box (S$57.91; Usual Price: S$84.90)
Encourage your child’s imagination to run wild with this set. It includes a wide range of LEGO bricks in 33 colours. If you can dream it, you can build it – special accessories like windows, doors and wheels inspire open-ended creativity.
- Encourages imaginative play
- Includes a brick separator and comes in a sturdy storage box.
Jurassic World Dominion Hammond Collection Giganotosaurus Dinosaur Figure (S$48.27; Usual Price: S$69.54)
Here’s one the dino-fan in your life will appreciate. The Hammond Collection of Jurassic Park figures is aimed at collectors. It features movie accurate sculpts and paint schemes and boasts extensive articulation.
- Includes realistic glass eyes, articulated jaw with soft posable tongue and wired, posable tail.
- Length: 74cm
- 21 points of articulation
Barbie Dreamhouse 2023, Pool Party Doll House with 75 accessories (S$281.57; Usual Price: S$349.85)
This updated Barbie Dreamhouse features over 75 accessories and a three-story spiral slide leading into the pool (dolls not included) and 10 play areas. It also doubles as a pet palace with a puppy figure, pet elevator, slide, pool, bed, doggie door and pet house.
- Turn the pool party into a slumber party with space for four dolls
- The kitchen and bathroom feature lighting and sound effects
- Includes top-floor balcony with palm tree
KITCHEN
Ninja Foodi Power Blender and Food Processor, 5 in 1 Kitchen System, Ninja CB402 (S$316.44; Usual Price: S$419)
Slay mundane kitchen tasks like a ninja with this powerful five-in-one kitchen system. It slices, shreds and grates without needing an extra processor bowl. Its processing lid has a feed chute and select-cut processing discs make short work of shredding and slicing. Make your favourite smoothies and use the variable speed control to get the texture you want.
- Dishwasher-safe containers, lids, discs and blade assemblies
- Single base powers five appliances, saving space
Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine, Stainless Steel (S$679; Usual Price: S$849)
The Nespresso Creatista Plus combines Nespresso's coffee expertise with an automatic steam pipe for easy milk texturing. This is also perfect for creating unique Latte Art and milk-based recipes. Its intuitive user interface and high-resolution display guides you through preparation, settings, and maintenance.
- 19-bar pressure pump
- Automatic steam pipe for milk texturing
BAGS & APPAREL
Carhartt Men's Trifold, Durable Wallets, Available in Leather and Canvas Styles (S$25.80; Usual Price: S$39.98)
This rugged, reliable wallet is a great alternative for the ubiquitous leather wallet. The trifold design includes pockets for cards, bills, a hidden zip pocket and a mesh ID window. It also contains RFID-blocking material.
- Made from rugged CORDURA 500-denier nylon
- Rain Defender water repellent coating
- Dimensions: 11.4cm x 8.9cm x 2.5cm
VULKIT RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Pop Up Card Wallet, Black (S$55.99; Usual Price: S$69.99)
This handmade compact wallet stores five cards in its aluminium case, has four extra card slots, an ID window, a zippered coin pocket, and a banknote compartment that fits most global currencies. The sliding mechanism on the side allows for quick, one-handed access to all your cards.
- RFID and NFC protection for your cards
- Magnetic closure makes it easy to open and close
- Dimensions: 10.2cm x 7cm x 2.5cm; Weight: 120g
Samsonite Classic Leather Slim Backpack, Black (S$140.29; Usual price: S$246)
This spacious, sophisticated backpack holds up to two laptops, work files and accessories. Padded airmesh panels on the back and straps offer added comfort. The SmartSleeve makes it easy to use while travelling. Its front organiser pocket includes a tablet pocket, two phone pockets, pen pockets, and a mesh zip pocket.
- Dedicated padded pocket that fits a 14.1 inch laptop
- Main compartment has an additional gusseted pocket for a laptop or files
- Capacity: 21L
- Dimensions: 14cm x 27cm x 40.64cm
TECH
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, Sport (S$276.10; Usual Price: S$479)
This powerful, compact speaker works as part of your travel kit or a minimalist home setup. This IP67-rated portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 18 hours of battery life. It leverages Bluetooth 5.1 technology, which offers a better connection while using less energy than older Bluetooth standards. Built-in microphones support voice control and Amazon Alexa, adding to its user-friendliness.
- Light and compact, making it easy to carry
- IP67-rated
- Dimensions: 13.3cm x 4.6cm x 13.3cm
- Weight: 558g
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.
Not a Prime member yet? Join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. Prime members enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items