Amazon Prime Big Deal Days bargains: From travel gear and bags to tech and home appliances, shop these deals before they sell out

Amazon Prime Big Deals Day is here in Singapore, giving Prime members access to some great deals. It’s a good chance to beat the rush and find great deals on early Christmas gifts or post-exam rewards for the kids. From apparel to toys as well as home and kitchen appliances, we shortlisted some cart-worthy deals you may want to consider, before they’re sold out.

If you’re not a Prime member yet, this is as good a time as any to join or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime. It’s another way to enjoy greater savings as Prime members can enjoy free one-day domestic delivery and free international delivery on eligible items. Remember to look out for applicable promo codes – these can help you spend less on featured items as well.

CONTENTS

TOYS

LEGO Classic 10698 Large Creative Brick Box (S$57.91; Usual Price: S$84.90)