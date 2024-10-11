Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni robot vacuum first impressions: Housework help for pet-loving homeowners

Say hello to Jules, the Best Golden Retriever. She’s been a member of my family for well over 10 years and a great companion and source of fun. One minor inconvenience of dog ownership though, is contending with fur and crumbs – everywhere. That’s why I jumped at the chance to try the Ecovacs Deebot N30 Pro Omni (S$799; Usual Price: S$2,499) as I needed to answer some burning questions.

One such question being: Would this all-vacuuming, all-mopping maestro forever free my wife and me from cleaning up our beloved dog’s fur and food? If this is how the robot uprising starts, I’m glad that at least it began with a machine that’s as useful as this. It isn’t perfect, but it helps take much of the drudgery out of general household cleaning.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions: Approximately 53cm x 44cm x 33cm

10,000 Pa Suction Power

Hot Water Washing

TruEdge Mopping

9mm Auto-lift Mopping

FIRST IMPRESSIONS OF THE ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI

I used it for about one week and my first impressions were mostly positive. It did a good job of general area cleaning. It also picked up dog fur and crumbs and left the main areas of the house feeling cleaner. The extendable mop arm helped it clean along edges and in most corners.

At the standard cleaning speed, it took about two hours to vacuum and mop my house. While it worked most of the time, it wasn’t a deploy-and-forget device, like most automated pieces of tech.

Tight corners and smaller chair legs with castors were a challenge and it would sometimes get stuck in tight spaces. Some cables proved to be a challenge and it sometimes got entangled on a power cables.

The base station is relatively compact considering it contains reservoirs for clean and dirty water and a dust bag for the vacuum. It’s still relatively large presence though (approximately 53cm x 44cm x 33cm), which may mean it’s too bulky for some homeowners’ tastes.

SETTING UP THE ECOVACS DEEBOT N30 PRO OMNI