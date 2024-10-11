Postpartum confinement care: Should a new mum stay in a confinement centre or get home help after birth?

The post-natal confinement period is a time for new mothers to recover from the baby’s birth and can last from 30 to 100 days, depending on different cultural practices.

It’s a time for the mums to be taken care of with nutritious food, post-natal practices and help with the newborn.

Options for confinement care in Singapore include staying at a confinement centre, hiring a live-in confinement nanny, getting help from a relative (like your mum, mother-in-law or aunt), or doing it on your own.

Whichever you choose, prioritise your well-being and your family’s, says freelance artist Michelle Goh, who had her firstborn during the pandemic. “Motherhood is a marathon – the first 30 days are just the beginning,” she said.

CONFINEMENT NANNY

Includes both freelance nannies and nannies from confinement agencies.

THE PROS

Home comforts. Besides being in familiar surroundings, you’ll be able to figure out how to fit your newborn into the home routine from day one.

Personalised care and attention. A confinement nanny’s duties include caring for your newborn and you, cooking confinement food (which may include doing the marketing) and guiding you on basic infant care. Some even help with laundry and cleaning.

Ask the nanny to tailor to your preferences, for example, if there are certain foods you don’t eat or if you would like to breastfeed your newborn fully.