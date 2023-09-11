Mood swings, when to resume sex, leaking urine: 8 questions mums should ask their gynae after birth

You have finally reached the end of your pregnancy and delivered your gurgling bundle of joy. In between learning to breastfeed (sometimes, again), coaxing your baby to sleep and deciphering the colour of his poop, your upcoming postnatal checkup with your gynaecologist is probably the last thing on your mind.

However, this review, which usually takes place four to six weeks after delivery, is more important than you think.

The three months after giving birth are called the "fourth trimester" because your body is recovering from giving birth and lots of hormonal changes are taking place. So this postnatal appointment is an important check-in on your physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Your gynaecologist will usually perform a physical examination, and screen for emotional and psychological issues like postpartum depression, said Dr Joella Ang, a consultant at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Singapore General Hospital.

He or she may also perform a Pap smear or HPV (human papillomavirus) test to screen for cervical cancer, and discuss issues such as family planning and breastfeeding, she added.