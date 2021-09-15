Feeling 'loose' after childbirth? The truth about postpartum vaginal laxity

If you’ve been experiencing urine leaks and unsatisfactory sex, and getting the feeling that you’ve become somewhat lax "down there" after giving birth, you may be suffering from post-pregnancy vaginal laxity.

Vaginal laxity or vaginal relaxation syndrome occurs when the vagina loses moisture and elasticity – a condition that is aggravated by childbirth and hormonal changes, according to Orchard Clinic, which specialises in postpartum recovery.

Co-founder Cheryl Han said hundreds of women visit Orchard Clinic each month with conditions such as urinary incontinence and dissatisfaction with intimacy, with the root cause being vaginal laxity.

How is vaginal laxity treated? First it needs to be determined, experts said.

“When women come to me saying ‘oh I’ve just had a baby and now I have laxity in my vagina’, I ask, ‘do you really?’,” said Laura O’Byrne, a specialist senior physiotherapist and co-founder at Health2U.

“Because the first thing we need to address is, what is your vagina? Most women refer to everything down there as their vagina when actually that’s not the case,” she added.

“Many women will tell you they don’t know what their vulva looks like because they’ve never really properly looked. It’s a part of them they never really see. We should be encouraging a healthy form of self-examination.”