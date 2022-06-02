Mammogram, HPV test, pelvic ultrasound: What happens at each one and how can women prepare for them?

Perhaps it’s an age thing but gone are the days where my girlfriends and I talk about the hottest actor or the newest IT bag. These days, the conversations among my 30-something and over 40-year-old girlfriends revolve around our body aches, bouts of insomnia and of course, the increasing number of health checks we need to do.

Just the other day, one of my girlfriends was regaling us with tales of her first mammogram. “There’s just so much squeezing involved. And just when you think the metal plates can’t squeeze your boob anymore, they squeeze it some more!”

Which made me wonder, why are these health checks necessary and how often do we really need to get them done? Is it fine if we skip a year or two? Plus, why do some of these tests have to be so uncomfortable?