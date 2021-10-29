Fighting stage 4 breast cancer: New mum shares her story while still in chemotherapy

Snehal Ponde seemed to have the next phase of her life figured out. She was then living in Mumbai, India, and happily married. She was thriving as a human resources professional too, a job she had had for 13 years.

In August 2019, an opportunity of a lifetime came when Ponde’s husband was offered a permanent job in Singapore. At the same time, the couple found out that, after being married for two years, Ponde was about three weeks pregnant with their first child.

Excited by the prospect of starting a new life in a new country, the soon-to-be parents welcomed the opportunity, packed up and said their goodbyes to friends and family in Mumbai.

They arrived in Singapore in December 2019, just weeks before Singapore reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case, all ready for their next adventure.

WORRYING ABOUT CONSTANT ENGORGEMENT

The 38-year-old spent the next few months settling into her new home and preparing for the arrival of her newborn. Ponde had earlier decided that she would only start looking for a job after her delivery.

In April last year, she gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Samar, and brought him home from the hospital two days later. That was during the "circuit breaker" period, where no dine-ins were allowed and people were strongly encouraged to stay home.