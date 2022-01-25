‘My dream is to be a mother’: A 29-year-old shares her five-year battle with cervical cancer

He said it could be done, but while that would save my womb and give me a chance at having children of my own in future, it would also increase my risk of relapse. It would also mean I had a higher chance of miscarriage in pregnancy.

I went ahead with my decision to remove my cervix. After the surgery, my doctor then recommended radiotherapy to eradicate the remaining cancer cells. But because the treatment might also affect my fertility, I decided against it.

THE FIRST RELAPSE: ‘I TOOK MY RECOVERY FOR GRANTED’

Almost immediately after the surgery, I went back to being the workaholic that I am. I took my recovery for granted and I didn’t take care of myself.

I was supposed to be resting and not subjecting myself to too much stress, but the company I was working for had just opened its Singapore branch, so I worked overtime a lot and spent many late nights in the office.